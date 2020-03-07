Officials also to meet with county Health Department over protocols related to COVID-19.

The Erie School District is close to completing a plan that would allow all students to do lessons at home in the case of a school closing related to the coronavirus, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said on Friday.

Polito said the district will make online lessons available to those students with the required technology at home, and he said the district is arranging to get paper lessons and workbooks delivered to homes without online access. He said the district can also send paper lessons home with students.

“We are in the process of finalizing that,” he said.

Unlike more affluent school districts in Erie County, the Erie School District must accommodate a large number of students who lack computers and online access at home. Nearly 77 percent of the Erie School District’s approximately 11,000 students are classified as “economically disadvantaged,” according to state data.

Polito commented the same day that Gov. Tom Wolf announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Also on Friday, the Central Bucks School District, near Philadelphia, canceled classes because some members of its school community were exposed to a confirmed case of the new coronavirus, district officials said, according to the Associated Press.

At the Erie School District, officials earlier this week mailed letters to families that urged “good hygiene,” such as frequent hand washing, and detailed what the district is doing to prevent the spread of the flu and other diseases.

Polito said district officials and nurses plan to meet this coming week with officials at the Erie County Department of Health to work on a protocol for closing schools in response to any local outbreak of COVID-19.

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.