An Economy man is reportedly aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California where passengers are being quarantined after someone allegedly died Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to media reports.

An Economy man is reportedly aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California where passengers are being quarantined after someone allegedly died Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to media reports.

A Pittsburgh family is reportedly also aboard the ship, reports said, and 82 of the passengers have been tested.

According to USA Today, a 71-year-old man who was aboard a Grand Princess ship died from coronavirus earlier this week.

Tracking the spread of coronavirus cases in the US and worldwideMap of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US