1. Distinguished jazz artists Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm, of Rochester Township, launch this year’s SweetJazz concert series Friday at the Sweetwater Center for the Arts in Sewickley.

“It will be nearly all acoustic for us, except for the vocals,” Trimm said. “Plus, that nice Steinway grand (piano) they have makes for a more elegant time. I have Michael Bernabe playing keys for us, Vince Taglieri on drums and Vince Gorman on bass.”

Douglas, an inductee in the Beaver Valley Musicians Hall of Fame, titled the show “AbraCaDabra.”

“I just look at that band and think we won’t need any magic,” Trimm said of a lineup that previously starred in the Holiday Hangover show at Wooley Bully’s Juke-joint in New Brighton.

Showtime at Sweetwater is 7 to 9 p.m., with tickets costing $30.

2. Old Economy Village hosts its free season opener Sunday.

Guests can celebrate Pennsylvania’s Charter Day and sign their names to a charter, plus get a sneak peek of the Ambridge historical site’s 2020 events, hear dulcimer music played live by Jay Blitzman, folk-Americana music by Debra and James Tobin, and tour the village.

This year, Old Economy Village will operate under new hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For Mondays through Wednesdays, the site preserving Harmony Society culture only will be accessible by advance appointment by calling 724-266-4500.

3. Chow down on Sunday, when the Fern Hollow Nature Center in Sewickley Hills hosts its 15th annual Pancake Breakfast and Maple Sugar Celebration.

The event features traditional or buckwheat pancakes served with real maple syrup supplied by the Beaver County Conservation District, along with sausage and a drink.

Families can enjoy a timber sport demonstration, a living history of maple sugaring discussion, story time with the Sewickley Public Library, a bird walk and crafts with the Bird Watcherstore, children activities and more.

Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased at the gate, or in advance at fhnc.org or by calling 412-741-6136. Tickets cost $11 for adult, $8 for children ages 4 to 16, and free for those 3 and under.

Proceeds from the event will fund the environmental education at Fern Hollow Nature Center, founded in 1997 as a place where individuals, groups and families can come to enjoy the outdoors.