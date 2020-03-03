Clear back in 1947 an Erie-born designer had a dream and maybe a solution that might have stopped many of the problems of

breakthroughs of Lake Erie into Presque Isle Bay.

The date was March 2, 1947, when the Erie Dispatch Newspaper featured the drawing and visions of Wilber Henry Adams, a designer with a view of the possible future of Presque Isle State Park.

Wilber was an Erie-born designer working on Erie Meters, Goodrich Silvertown Tires and Divco-twin milk trucks, among other well-known design projects. He went to Academy High School in Erie and took courses at Carnegie Mellon and earned a degree at MIT. During his career, he mainly worked in Erie, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

When you drive out to the peninsula this coming summer to treat your family to the wonders of our park, you will not find even a hint of his ideas of futuristic panoramas and attractions presented in his drawings. (see pictures above.) This was just a preview of what the peninsula could have been with careful planning and thought. The whole group of developments and changes would have been quite expensive, yet Adams was convinced that such a project would protect the park for centuries and expand the Erie economy. His ideas and dreams were the results of a lifetime of hoping to see Pennsylvania’s only city on the Great Lakes blossom into one of the world's finest ports and vacation destinations.

Breakthroughs of the Lake Erie into Presque Isle Bay had become a favorite subject of local and statewide conversation in the 1930s and 1940s. In the city, every winter season, the citizens of Erie, including Adams, worried about the possibility of continued breakthroughs from Lake Erie.

The question became, "What can we do about the problem?" It was in 1942, or near there when Adams started thinking seriously about possible solutions that could end these problems. At the time, he knew the western end of Presque Isle, down where Waldameer is located, had a huge 3,000-foot beach, which had almost completely disappeared into the lake. He also realized over many years that Presque Isle had moved eastward some three or more miles. This was the natural progression of the shifting sands of our sandspit we call Presque Isle.

His simple solution and comments at the time were, "Let it break through. We can always achieve more by cooperating with the natural forces rather than trying to buck them." Adams went on to say, "I contend that it might be worthwhile paying the expense if an entrance can be worked out satisfactorily. Certainly, there would be an added advantage to traffic coming in at the western end of the park and possibly leaving on a bridge over the existing eastern channel." He also thought that a natural greater circulation of water through the bay would help eliminate much of the pollution problems developing there.

A key question at the time was, "What about the water and automobile traffic?" His plan called for two permanent channels on the west end of Presque Isle. One would be for large ships like ore carriers, and the other smaller channel would serve small and medium-sized vessels. The larger and deeper channel would have direct access to Lake Erie and have only a western breakwater and wall to trap the eastward drifting sand on the lake.

The smaller channel would take the smaller vessels into a proposed outer breakwater, protecting what would be the Outer Harbor. "This," he said, "would make it a valuable spot on the park and would serve as a quick passage for smaller watercraft. It would also allow these smaller crafts to quickly duck into the new harbor for cover in the event of a sudden storm." Back at that time, and still today, these small craft must travel all the way to the eastern and only channel into a safe harbor. Having had a watercraft on the lake most of my life, I can tell you exactly how dangerous a long run by boat to the main eastern channel can be. If you were in the Walnut or Elk Creek areas, you would nearly always have a following sea in a storm. That is never much fun.

One of the main improvements he suggested some 75 years ago was an overhead passage over two deliberate and carefully engineered channels from the bay to the lake or his proposed Outer Harbor. The famous designer next suggested that the overhead passage be a causeway to begin at the top of Presque Isle Hill and lead down to the peninsula and over a then-notoriously washed-out area and would level off into a regular roadbed. It would rise again and flow over the ship channel and small craft channel, which would be located just west of the Water Works area of Presque Isle.

Adams' dream had a causeway constructed of reinforced concrete piers and piles that would be sunk permanently so storms would simply wash through it rather than break it down.

He also proposed that several small piers be built within the Outer Harbor to service the boaters and travelers along the lake. He also talked about having a summer theater on the park, summer concerts, and even a center for winter sports events. His plan would have provided better-sheltered beaches and enhanced the beauty of the park.

His ideas were wonderful, yet became nothing more than "Wonder what would have happened if they would have been built?" Would the problems of high water on the park of today have been somewhat eliminated, or at least reduced, and would the economy of Erie have been improved?

Oops! I was just dreaming like Adams!

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is the author of nine books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station. He is past chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.