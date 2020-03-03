CHAMBERSBURG — Franklin County Commissioners have voted to file a petition to intervene in the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission Transource hearing.

Transource is the company hired by PJM Interconnection to construct the Independence Energy Connection — a project designed to reduce congestion on the regional transmission grid and create access to low-cost electricity for customers in "power zones" across the Mid-Atlantic.

Transource's portion of the project is expected to include approximately 29 miles of new 230kV overhead electric transmission line and the construction of two new substations in Franklin and York counties in Pennsylvania and Washington County, Maryland.

The project has drawn criticism from residents and local officials over concerns about the ecological impact of the project on local natural resources and a negative impact on the county’s rural landscape.

"Our main motivation for intervening is to make 100 percent clear to the utilities commission our opposition to the Transource project and to support the efforts of those who are fighting it on the front lines," said Commissioner Dave Keller.

Commissioners formally opposed the project in June 2018.

“We’ve shared our residents’ concerns with the PUC numerous times over the last three years. We continue to believe that this power line is not in Franklin County’s best interest,” said Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski.

“This project shows no benefit for Franklin County taxpayers. In fact, it has the potential to cost them more with no added savings,” added Commissioner John Flannery.

The petition to intervene will need to be approved by the PUC Administrative Law Judges.

According to the filing, "Franklin County respectfully requests that the Commission grant its petition to intervene and protest and, ultimately, deny the application of Transource Pennsylvania LLC for approval of the siting and construction of the 230kV transmission line associated with the Independence Energy Connection-West project in portions of Franklin County."

Filing the petition to intervene gives the county a greater role in the PUC proceedings.

"If granted, it would allow us to participate in discovery and include witness testimony," Keller explained. "We would also be included in the communication of official actions of the filing."

In its petition, the county claims the proposed transmission line will be inconsistent with several elements of the county's comprehensive plan.

"The county believes that the proposed HV line will disrupt the rural landscape of Franklin County and decrease the livability and success of the communities within that landscape. The HV line may also negatively affect the value of homes in the region, affecting both those who already live in Franklin County and those who would desire to locate to the county."

Further, the county states in the petition the proposed line "will have a direct, negative impact on the county's natural resources due to the breadth and scope of the project."

It also alleges the line will "negatively affect some of the prime agricultural lands within the county, thereby impacting their economic vitality."

In addition, the petition states the project "will create an unreasonable risk of danger to the health and safety of the public in Franklin County."

Transource officials claim the project would solve reliability violations in both states that, if not built, would require a new solution before 2023.

"We are aware of the intention to participate in the hearings," said Abby Foster, spokesperson for Transource. "The filing before the commission demonstrates the economic and reliability benefits that the IEC project brings to the state of Pennsylvania, as part of the regional electric grid managed by PJM Interconnection."

Last month, Transource officials announced the hiring of Harlan Electric, of Harrisburg, to be the line contractor for the project, despite the fact that the project has yet to be approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Meanwhile, the York County portion of the project is also under scrutiny.

In January, Transource filed an amended siting application seeking commission approval for an alternative location configuration of the York County portion of the project.

On Friday, the Office of Consumer Advocate filed a protest against the eastern portion of the project in York County, requesting that the PUC continue to investigate and hold necessary hearings regarding the amended siting application.

The project is still going through the regulatory review process before the PUC, and the Office of Consumer Advocate plans two additional evidentiary hearings on May 19 and 20.

If approved, project construction is expected to begin this year and is projected to support 130 full-time jobs and inject approximately $40 million into the local economies.

