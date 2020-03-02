The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown, or VIA, recently provided support to the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic. The clinic, located on the University of Pennsylvania medical campus, was selected for its service of providing no cost, high quality, integrated mental health care for veterans and military family members in an independent, private outpatient setting.

The clinic’s telehealth services — counseling transmitted by computer or cellphone via a video chat — is vital one-on-one support that can be a lifesaving link during suicide episodes, a frightening experience for returning combat veterans, both for the service member and family.