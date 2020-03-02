It doesn’t appear the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District will have to intervene for now in the operations of Americore Holdings LLC’s two open hospitals.

It doesn’t appear the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District will have to intervene for now in the operations of Americore Holdings LLC’s two open hospitals.

Suzanne A. Koenig, who was appointed patient care ombudsman in Americore’s Chapter 11 case in January, recently visited St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., and Izard County Medical Center in Calico Rock. Ark., and filed an interim report with the court last week.

In her report, Koenig said she “did not observe any significant concerns at either hospital with respect to ongoing patient care requiring intervention by the court or other parties in interest.”

But Koenig did offer several observations about day-to-day lives at the hospitals, which each has had to deal with payroll delays and other financial issues under Americore’s management.

She said St. Alexius workers cheered and gave a round of applause at a Feb. 25 town hall meeting where changes such as Americore owner Grant White being removed as CEO and replaced by a court-appointed trustee, Carol L. Fox, were discussed.

Just two days before White voluntarily stepped aside on Feb. 21, he appointed Sonny Saggar, the former emergency room director, as the new CEO for St. Alexius.

The new CEO told Koenig that shortly after he was appointed, White handed him a list of several administrative leaders he wanted fired, most of them directors of critical needs departments. Saggar said he did fire the then-chief nursing officer for performance reasons, but declined to act on the other names given to him by White.

Koenig reported the hospital had adequate medical supplies, medications and food for its patients. There were 40 patients held there the day she visited, 10 for acute care and 30 for psychiatric care. She said the state department of health also had made an inspection a few days prior and didn’t report any compliance issues. The hospital is licensed for 130 beds.

Koenig said the fifth and sixth floors were closed, but the sixth floor, which was used for patients with clinical needs, could be reopened quickly if the need arose. The bariatric center was set to close in a few days and its patients were being referred to other healthcare providers for service.

The facility has four contracted nurses, three of whom cover the emergency room, and has been using part-time staff to fill the rest of any nursing needs. Efforts to save the hospital’s nursing school, which nearly closed due to financial issues, are underway, the report said.

During Koenig’s visit, the emergency department treated 18 patients and saw a total of 42 patients in the 24 hours prior. She said it appeared the emergency room was adequately staffed.

Koenig said morale was an issue in the past few weeks because of payroll problems, but Saggar told her everyone there now has been paid.

When Koenig visited Izard County Medical Center, a 25-bed hospital, on Feb. 26, she said its CEO, Kim Skidmore, told her she had only met White once, when he bought the facility in July 2017.

Skidmore expressed some concerns about the hospital’s bank accounts being frozen because of the bankruptcy, but noted she already was working with Fox to get supplies needed going forward to care for patients. She said the hospital has a good relationship with local pharmacies and health organizations, and they share supplies necessary to accommodate immediate needs.

The day Koenig visited, the medical center had five patients in the acute care unit. The average length of stay in the acute care area is three days. The hospital doesn’t offer inpatient surgeries, but has continued all its regular outpatient services, the report said. Its emergency room sees around 250 patients each month.

Koenig is expected to file a more formal report with the court before March 21.