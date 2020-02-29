Leap Year comes ‘once in 4’ in 2020

When someone says there are 365 days a year, Matthew Rea says, “And a quarter.”

That extra quarter-day adds up to a full day, Feb. 29, every leap year, including this year.

Rea, of Edinboro, was born on Feb. 29, 1968, and will celebrate his birthday on that date for only the 13th time on Saturday.

“I’ll be a teenager. I feel big,” said Rea, who actually will be 52 years old.

Leap-day birthdays are rare. The odds of being born on Feb. 29 are 1-in-1,461, compared to 1-in-365 any other day of the year.

That rarity makes a Feb. 29 birthday a gift, said Peter Burton. Burton, of Girard, is president of Burton Funeral Homes and, like Rea, was born on leap day 1968.

“It only comes around every four years, so it’s definitely special,” Burton said.

Growing up, Rea, now a federal probation officer, also felt shortchanged with a “real” birthday only every four years.

“When it wasn’t leap year, my parents made me wait until March 1 to open my presents. My argument was that I was born in February and should be able to open them February 28. I usually lost,” he said.

Burton in most years celebrates his birthday on Feb. 28, and sometimes earlier.

“When it’s not leap year, I try to celebrate all month long to make up for it,” he joked. “But it’s always extra special when it’s your actual birthday.”

Burton’s children, Ben Burton, who works with his dad; Eric Burton, a student at Indiana University; and Jenna Burton, a student at James Madison University, will help Peter Burton celebrate his 13th (Feb. 29) birthday Saturday.

“We’ll go out to dinner, hang out a bit and just enjoy family time,” Peter Burton said. “Their presence is present enough.”

Rea will also celebrate with family. His daughter, Kaylee, now 22, especially enjoyed celebrating her dad’s 10th (Feb. 29) birthday. She had celebrated her 10th birthday days earlier, on Feb. 24, 2008.

“She really liked being 10 already when I had my 10th birthday,” Rea said.

Now 22, Kaylee Rea is a student at Slippery Rock University.

These days, Matthew Rea said he is beginning to feel his age rather than his number of birthdays.

“But some friends and co-workers say I still act like my birthday age,” he said.

Burton looks forward to a leap year milestone still ahead.

“When I'm 80, I'll only be 20,'' he said in a 2004 interview. "I can't wait for that.''

