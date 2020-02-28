Columnist and retired editor Carl LaVO was presented with the SAR Outstanding Citizenship Award.

Carl LaVO, columnist and retired editor, was recently presented the SAR Outstanding Citizenship Award by the Washington Crossing Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

LaVO, a longtime Bucks County resident, was presented the award during the chapter’s annual Washington Birthday Dinner Celebration Feb. 18 at the Yardley Continental Tavern. LaVO was the evening’s guest speaker, entertaining the large crowd with two of his very popular presentations, “George Washington Slept Here” and “Benedict Arnold in Bucks County.”

LaVO received the SAR Outstanding Citizenship award in recognition of his remarkable journalistic achievements that reflect a lifelong desire to bring history to life and truth to light.

His award-winning journalism and photography has graced the pages of many publications, both local and national, including 40 years as a reporter and editor with the Bucks County Courier Times.

In his long association with the United States Naval Institute, LaVO has helped preserve the lives and sacrifices of the “greatest generation” through his series of compelling true stories of submarine warfare in World War II. He has appeared on the History Channel, the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting.

LaVO was presented with a framed certificate, an SAR Outstanding Citizen lapel pin, and an SAR Challenge Coin.