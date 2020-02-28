Antrim Township supervisors approved $40,000 in park and recreation grants at Tuesday's meeting.

The supervisors followed the recommendations of the park committee in allocating the annual funds from a list that included $62,490.29 in requests, according to Rodney Eberly, park director.

In addition, the township gives $5,000 each to the Kauffman and State Line Ruritans and the Shady Grove Improvement Association above the $40,000. The Kauffman Ruritans are using the $5,000 for loan repayment, in Shady Grove the money is going to asphalt to access the toilet and the State Line Ruritans did not include plans for the money.

The grants are given to organizations in the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township that provide recreational opportunities to the citizens of the township. Recipients are:

Kauffman Ruritan Community Center, $3,700 — Ballfield dirt, picnic tables

Shady Grove Improvement Association, $4,225.65 — ADA compliant toilet and play area, fire suppressant hood for range, topsoil and landscaping at play area, two trees, limestone chips for drip line

Jerome R. King Playground Association, $4,196 — Installation of water fountain, tennis court repairs, soil for baseball diamond, safety wood carpet

G-A Baseball Softball Association, $3,477.35 — Mastodon batting cage

State Line Little League, $1,650 — Paint flagpole, ballfield sand mix, groom two ballfields using township manpower and equipment

State Line Ruritan Club, $4,106 — Turbo slide, fort to support turbo slide, rubber rails, rubber pads, rubber mulch

Greencastle AYSO, $3,962 — Nets, goals and shipping

Greencastle Area Youth Foundation (High Line Train Station), $5,861 — Safety fence, exterior displays, community outreach activities

Tayamentasachta, $4,822 — Assessment of trees on property, removal of bad trees, mulching

Rhodes Grove, $4,000 — Upgrade playground equipment, concrete, paint and mulch for existing equipment