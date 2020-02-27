Students from China who attend Erie colleges and universities can’t return home for spring break.

Lingjie “Shirley” Xiao, a Penn State Behrend sophomore, planned to spend spring break at home in Nanjing, China.

The coronavirus outbreak scuttled those plans, however, and now Xiao will be traveling to Philadelphia with friends in early March.

“I wanted to visit my parents and relatives, especially my grandma who misses me so much,” said Xiao, 20. “But my flight was canceled several weeks ago and we can’t travel there.”

No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pennsylvania, but the global outbreak has affected some Erie-area colleges and universities.

Behrend, Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania all have students who live in China, where the coronavirus originated.

Some of the schools also send recruiters to China and other areas, such as Italy, where the virus has been detected.

“Our global enrollment recruiter was scheduled to visit China at the end of March and we have canceled that trip,” Gannon spokesman Doug Oathout said.

Gannon has also talked with nine of its students who are studying abroad in Italy, where the number of coronavirus cases have risen significantly in recent days.

The Erie university wanted to make sure the students were aware of the situation and is not requiring them to return home at this point, Oathout said.

“Is there the potential for having them return home? Maybe, but we aren’t there yet,” Oathout said. “By and large, these students don’t want to come home.”

Behrend has about 200 students who live in China. None of them will return home for spring break.

They will be able to spend the break on campus if they choose, said Riki Hay, Behrend’s global education coordinator.

“Housing and food services will be available for these students,” Hay said. “We have the space.”

Officials with Edinboro and Mercyhurst each said their universities have not been impacted by the outbreak.

Edinboro has “a couple” of students from China and none of them planned to return home over spring break, said Christopher LaFuria, Edinboro spokesman.

None of its recruiters had planned to visit China or other areas where outbreaks have been reported.

No Mercyhurst students who live in China had planned to return home during the break, said Judy Smith, the university’s executive director of wellness.

“They typically return home during our longer breaks at Christmas and over the summer,” Smith said. “We also do not have any student groups in China or who are planning to go there. We are keeping track of any travel plans through our International Student Services office.”

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine officials said the outbreak isn’t having an effect on them because they don’t have any international students at their Erie campus.

LECOM also doesn’t send its recruiters abroad, said LECOM spokeswoman Sheena Baker.

“We don’t anticipate the outbreak will have any effect on our partnership agreements with our colleagues in Zibo,” Baker added, referring to LECOM’s recent cooperation agreement with Zibo General Hospital.

The 50 to 75 Chinese students at the Pennsylvania International Academy don’t plan to return home until late May, but the outbreak has affected the Summit Township dormitory for international high school students.

“We had planned recruiting trips to China in March and April, but they have been canceled due to the travel bans,” academy owner Glen Renaud said. “You can still do a lot of the work through Skype and things like that, though.”

Xiao, the Behrend student, has been using video chats to stay in contact with her family in China.

What makes it especially difficult for Xiao is that her father has been stranded in Fujian — about 515 miles from his home in Nanjing — since January, when he traveled to visit his parents.

The rest of Xiao’s family remains in Nanjing.

“I’m really concerned about them,” Xiao said. “My sister has to study for exams to enter college and they are concerned about how they can study at home. Also, all the markets are closed. It’s hard to get food.”

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNbruce.