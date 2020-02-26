FINANCIAL SERVICES

West-AirComm Federal Credit Union

West-AirComm Federal Credit Union has been a proud part of Beaver County for more than 70 years. Founded in 1949 by the employees of Westinghouse Electric, the credit union has its roots deep within the industry of the region.

West-AirComm serves more than 20,000 members with both technology and personal service. The financial services include investments and loans at some of the best rates in the region, free checking, first mortgages and home equity loans.

West-AirComm puts the credit union mission of “People Helping People” into motion on a daily basis. The staff offers personal service if you have questions about your finances.

The staff also volunteers their personal time to charitable organizations in the community. In 2019, they volunteered more than 1,200 hours and raised $11,000 for the spotlight charity, Operation Troop Appreciation.

West-AirComm’s 2020 charity initiative “Cruisin’ for a Cause,” will benefit the Beaver County Association for the Blind. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide services to blind and visually impaired persons that promote their independence, prevent blindness and give those who are blind or disabled employment opportunities. The money raised help to fund the association’s goal to provide a better means of transportation to the visually impaired.

From being deeply rooted in industry to providing financial services and supporting the communities it serves, West-AirComm cares about its members.

For more information, visit www.westaircomm.com or visit any one of the branches in Beaver, Aliquippa or Moon Township.

Farmers Building and Savings Bank

ROCHESTER — Farmers Building and Savings Bank, 290 West Park in Rochester, specializes in mortgage loans, home equity loans and home improvement loans. The bank also offers do-it-yourself construction loans to enable those who have construction knowledge to assist in the building of their home.

The bank has drive-through facilities and off-street parking. It is handicapped accessible.

Farmers provides premium-rate passbook savings that earn interest from day of deposit to the day of withdrawal.

“What is unique about our passbook savings accounts is that they are not internet accessible. This helps alleviate identity theft issues,” said Dennis L. Goehring, president and managing officer. “You, the account holder, bring in your passbook for transactions. It’s simple and safe.”

Farmers also offers Christmas club accounts and direct deposit of payroll, Social Security and pension checks. Funds are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Farmers Building and Savings Bank is one of Beaver County’s few remaining independent financial associations. All employees and managers are from the Beaver County area and boast more than 150 years of combined banking experience. They include Martin Samchuck, Rita L. Hinton, Sarah Brogley, Pamela Locke and Dennis L. Goehring. Since the bank was founded in 1894, they’ve employed only 17 individuals.

More information is available by calling the bank at 724-774-4970. You’ll speak with a real person, not an automated answering system.

Friendly Federal Credit Union

ALIQUIPPA — Friendly Federal Credit Union, 2000 Main St. in Aliquippa, is a full-service institution that continues to expand its offerings and membership.

Friendly Federal offers auto loans, home equity loans, holiday and vacation clubs, mortgages, IRAs, certificates of deposit, money markets, free checking, direct deposit, a youth club, debit and credit cards, home banking, bill pay and an onsite ATM machine.

For the past 18 years, the institution has received the Bauer Financial five-star rating for exceptional performance. This year, it celebrates 65 years of service.

The credit union was founded in 1955 as the J&L Service Department Employees Federal Credit Union. The J&L Byproducts, Seamless and Steelworkers Credit Union joined the institution. In 1986, the financial facility’s name was changed to Friendly Federal Credit Union. Today, the credit union has assets of more than $53 million, with a membership of about 5,000.

Cynthia Hladio is the chief executive officer/manager. Phyllis Heckman is the branch manager. Carl E. Hennen is the chairman; Ed Murphy is the treasurer; and Lynn Nero, Helen Pane, Sue Ronosky, Amy Walker and Deanna Ross are directors.

The branch office is located at 384 State St. in Baden.

Information: 724-375-0488; 724-869-3500; www.friendlyfcu.org.

AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE

Myer’s Service Center & Quality Quick Lube

BEAVER – In January 1990, Rick Myers and his sons, Rick and Ron, opened an auto repair business at 475 Buffalo St. in Beaver. They wanted Myer’s Service Center & Quality Quick Lube to do three things: be honest and upfront with customers, provide quality, affordable work each and every time, and earn the continued loyalty and trust of each customer.

Thirty years later, the Myers family has been blessed to have so many returning customers, many of whom they consider extended family, and blessed to have dedicated auto technicians and employees.

To Mark, Matt, John, Paige, Gray, Alaina and Paul, thank you for your dedication and for giving customers excellent service day-in and day-out. That commitment to excellence is what makes the business successful.

The Myers family business couldn’t have succeeded without these great employees and loyal customers. Thank you. Myer’s Service Center and Quick Lube looks forward to continuing such service for many years to come.

Information: 724-774-7655.

EDUCATION

Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS — Geneva College prepares undergraduate students to serve faithfully and fruitfully in their life’s work. With a vocational focus and liberal arts core, a Geneva education is grounded in God’s word, enabling students to think, write and communicate well in today’s world.

For traditional students, Geneva offers more than 145 majors and programs, including biology business, communication, computer science, education, engineering, nursing, psychology and student ministry. The faculty cares about the success of each student, and the 13-to-1 student-faculty ratio makes that possible. Geneva professors have real-world work experience, academic achievements, and are actively engaging the culture through research and writing while professing an active Christian faith.

In addition, Geneva fields 18 varsity sports teams in NCAA Division III athletics for men and women, hosts intramural sports leagues and coordinates more than 200 student activities each year.

Adult undergraduates can earn a degree at Geneva in as few as 16 months and complement their professional and family commitments with full online programs.

The master’s degree programs — MBA, counseling, cybersecurity, higher education and leadership studies — can help students excel toward a more promising future. These high-demand professional degrees equip students for principled Christian service to their organizations and the world.

In 2019, U.S. News & World Report ranked Geneva as the “No. 3 Best Value Regional University” for combining high academic quality with affordability. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance also lists Geneva on its prestigious list of national “Private Universities of Value.”

Geneva’s main campus is located in Beaver Falls. The college is governed by the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America.

Geneva College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, disability, and national or ethnic origin.

Information: 800-847-8255; www.geneva.edu.

Penn State-Beaver

CENTER TWP. — Penn State Beaver offers the personal experience of a small campus with the resources of a Big Ten research university. Students come from western Pennsylvania as well as 28 states and seven foreign countries to live in our newly remodeled residence hall, participate in our championship-winning intercollegiate sports and learn from award-winning faculty.

Students and the community now have an opportunity to participate in the Beaver Valley LaunchBox, a signature program of Invent Penn State, a commonwealth-wide initiative to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the region and help spur economic development, job creation and campus-community collaboration.

The LaunchBox is powered by community business leaders, professors and ambitious students to provide subject matter expertise and training to help local entrepreneurs and innovators to build and grow their businesses and convert their ideas into a reality successfully. We have partnered with the Beaver County Library System to establish Creative Corners in each of the county’s public libraries. We also offer community workshops in the libraries and on the Penn State Beaver campus.

To learn more about the Beaver Valley LaunchBox and our community programs visit on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at beavervalley.launchbox.psu.edu.

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

MIDLAND — Educating children in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, better known as PA Cyber, is one of the largest and most experienced online public schools in the nation.

Students will find creative online learning environments, personalized instruction and top-notch curriculum at PA Cyber. Qualified, state-certified teachers use rich academic content that is aligned to state standards and meets the approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

PA Cyber’s instructional model focuses on its students. It recognizes their changing developmental stages while respecting their differences and unique abilities. Using a flexible but focused learning model, PA Cyber’s teachers create a personalized education program for each student.

Headquartered in Midland, PA Cyber has offices throughout Pennsylvania. They serve as a hub for enrollment, orientation and enrichment. The nearly 10,000 students enrolled in PA Cyber belong to a real community, where they grow academically, emotionally, socially and physically.

PA Cyber offers choices for live and self-paced instruction, along with a variety of opportunities for interaction with teachers and peers. The extensive course list and program offerings include the creative and performing arts, STEM and gifted programs, advanced placement classes, and a variety of clubs and other activities. Certified faculty and staff are available to engage with students and families at their convenience.

PA Cyber provides a tuition-free, accredited curriculum with access to all technology and the personal guidance students need for success. The technology platforms are leading edge, user-friendly and enhance the educational experiences of the students. Each student receives a laptop, printer, textbooks and online connectivity, as well as an expert technological support team that is responsive, skilled and dependable.

PA Cyber graduates can be found attending highly regarded universities, colleges, professional academies and vocational schools. Any school-aged child living in Pennsylvania may enroll.

Information: 888-722-9237; www.pacyber.org.

Community College of Beaver County

CENTER TWP. — Community College of Beaver County, the second smallest community college in Pennsylvania, accomplished big things in 2019 on its Center Township campus.

In March, Roger W. Davis was named the college’s ninth president after serving as interim president since May 2018. Davis, who holds a doctorate in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University in Baltimore, is the college’s youngest president. He joined CCBC in July 2016 as executive vice president and provost.

Academically, CCBC launched the School of Industrial Technology and Continuing Education. The School of Aviation Science founded by James M. Johnson was renamed in his honor. The program, which celebrated 50 years of flight, offers the No. 1 aviation training program in the nation. It includes four two-year degree programs — professional pilot, air traffic control, aerospace management and unmanned aerial vehicle (drones).

Additionally, Nursingprocess.org ranked CCBC’s nursing school fifth in the nation, and G.I. Jobs magazine named the community college a military-friendly school. CCBC also received the Carnegie Science Award for Leadership in STEM education of its high school academies, and is the first non-profit higher education program in the state to provide digital textbooks for a single low-cost fee.

For more than 50 years, CCBC has been a gateway to success for area students and continues to provide a path to prosperity and family-sustaining careers.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Clarion University’s more than 4,700 determined students are building a bright future through challenging academics and diverse interests, all while living in a charming, civic-minded town that embraces them.

Clarion offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, education, health science and the arts with a 19-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, and nationally and internationally accredited programs. The university leads Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education with 28 national accreditations and offers a multitude of internship and study abroad opportunities that give students hands-on experience in their chosen field and in research before they earn their degree.

The university is comprised of its scenic campus in Clarion, which has evolved since its seminary beginnings in 1867, its Clarion University-Venango campus in Oil City and Clarion Online, which offers excellence in education from anywhere in the world.

The 2020 US News and World Report ranks Clarion Online in its Top 100: best online bachelor’s programs and business programs, best online nursing graduate programs and best online master of education programs.

With a focus on professional development, the university has launched inventive programming and certificates. The Respiratory Care three-year bachelor’s program prepares students to be registered respiratory therapists and work in diverse roles through the health care delivery system.

The Department of Special Education and Disability Policy Studies and the Competent Learner Model Center of Excellence announced new, online certificate programs. Undergraduate and graduate level certificates in assistant applied behavior analyst and competent learner model are available as well as an advanced competency certificate program for special education students.

The university also offers an online opioid treatment certificate, the first of its kind in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

More than 160 student organizations complement 175-plus academic programs, including academic, Greek, political, multi-cultural and service groups. Students from 42 states and 15 countries attend Clarion which boasts 58,236 alumni worldwide.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sheffield Lanes, Lounge

ALIQUIPPA — Once again this summer, Sheffield Lanes and Lounge in Aliquippa will expand.

Owners Rick and Jeannie D’Agostino and their son, Zach, plan to enlarge Rickey Dee’s Pizza kitchen. Since it reopened in 2009, the former Crescent Township-based business has become an integral part of Sheffield Lanes.

During these winter months, live entertainment continues. With the vinyl sides down, the veranda, warmed by a gas fireplace and heaters, is the perfect place to enjoy local musicians, wonderful food and a beverage. The veranda, which opened last May and provides customers with a non-smoking area, is a great place for private parties.

Sheffield Lanes offers a comfortable smoking lounge and wide selection of bourbon and Scotch, as well as many domestic and craft beers. The lounge also features a humidor stocked with premium cigars. Local musicians play several evenings during the week.

The state-of-the-art Pro Shop, managed by Matt Mowad, recently completed its third second year of business and is quickly becoming a premier spot for bowlers to upgrade their equipment or buy their first bowling ball. The Pro Shop opens at 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

The lower-level Fallout Shelter, which will celebrate its 12th anniversary in March, is an intimate venue for live music, special events and private parties. The Shelter is a host to the Beaver County Cigar Club which meets the “Thurd Thursday” of each month. The cigar club plans to hold its fourth Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon release party this summer.

Sheffield Lanes has been a local landmark since it opened in 1950 as a 12-lane duckpin center. Now, the landmark is a 20-lane, 10-pin center that hosts men’s, women’s, mixed and youth bowling leagues. During the week, Sheffield Lanes offers open bowling specials including Family Funday on Sunday and “Electric Bowl” on Friday and Saturday. The facility also hosts birthday parties, corporate events, and family and class reunions.

Sheffield Lanes is a go-to spot for league and recreational bowlers who enjoy music, good food, and a well-stocked bar. The friendly staff knows many of their patrons on a first-name basis and strives to keep things running smoothly.

Sheffield Lanes is looking forward to summer with the veranda, open-air deck and bocce courts. Stop by.

Information: 724-375-5080; www.sheffieldlanes.com.

FOOD

Oram's Donut Shop

BEAVER FALLS — For more than 80 years, Oram’s Donut Shop, 1406 Seventh Ave. in Beaver Falls, has delighted customers with its famous cinnamon rolls and donuts. Oram’s takes pride in making fried pastries the old-fashioned way — from scratch with quality ingredients and original family recipes.

Customers in Beaver County show appreciation to Oram’s year after year by voting it the Best Doughnut Shop in The Times’ “Best of the Valley” contest. Oram’s appreciates the community support and will continue to produce the best sweet treats for Beaver County.

Each week, the creative staff at Oram’s comes up with exciting new flavors. Past specials have included the original cinnamon roll with maple-cream cheese icing and a pumpkin cream cheese-filled doughnut rolled in cinnamon-powdered sugar. To learn about the weekly specials at Oram’s, follow the shop’s Facebook, Twitter, Google and Instagram accounts.

Customers can now order their favorite doughnuts online by visiting the shop’s website, www.Orams.com. Online orders require a minimum of a dozen doughnuts and orders must be submitted before 8 p.m. for next day pickup. Oram’s continues to take orders by phone.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To order: 724-846-1504; www.orams.com, www.facebook.com/oramsdonuts

Rosalind Candy Castle

NEW BRIGHTON — Rosalind Candy Castle, 1301 Fifth Ave. in New Brighton, is a full-line chocolate candy manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer. Specialties include custom favors for weddings, showers and anniversaries, fund-raising candy and gifts for all occasions.

Rosalind Candy Castle has been in business for 106 years and employs 30 people. The century-old business offers an extensive line of chocolate confections made from scratch.

Jim Crudden is the president of Rosalind Candy Castle. His children — Michael, vice president of operations and Jennifer, vice president of sales and marketing — are carrying on the family tradition of manufacturing chocolates using the original recipes. Crudden believes the business is successful because of the passion and dedication of its employees, who treat each other like family.

The business continues to expand through new retail outlets and popular fundraising programs, used by many schools and organizations throughout western Pennsylvania. The redesigned company website also has led to growth throughout the United States.

Crudden expects the company to continue to grow, with new outlets being added.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Information: 724-843-1144; www.RosalindCandy.com.

Robert's Roadside Inn

BRIDGEWATER — Robert’s Roadside Inn, 1020 Sharon Road in Bridgewater, is well known for its wings. The Times’ readers have voted Robert’s wings “Best of the Valley” on numerous occasions. Pittsburgh Magazine once honored Robert’s for serving the Best Mild Wings in the Pittsburgh area.

Owner Bob Skerlec said Robert’s has sold more than 25 million wings in an assortment of flavors during its 33 years of operation.

Robert’s wing specials are 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Carry-out wings are also available for parties and private gatherings.

Robert’s also features daily lunch specials along with fish specials on Fridays. The menu also includes a wide array of salads, sandwiches and dinners. Senior citizens receive a 10 percent discount on food from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Many high-definition TV screens make Robert’s an ideal location to watch the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament and other sporting events throughout the year. Robert’s sports patio features dance music with D&M Deejays on Fridays. Guests can sing along with karaoke from 9:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturdays.

Robert’s patio has been the host of the 1230 WBVP and 1460 WMBA Radio "Coaches’ Corner" for more than 25 years. The show welcomes local coaches and athletes and is broadcast Wednesday during the high school football and basketball seasons.

Robert’s patio features a bar, three sand volleyball courts, darts, pool tables, shuffleboard, video games, jukebox and TVs. The patio is ideal for groups of all ages, large and small. Graduation parties, reunions, weddings and other private gatherings have been booked at Robert’s through the years. The patio is also equipped with a furnace and fireplace to make winter parties comfortable.

Robert’s annual charity auction has raised more than $250,000 through the years. Nationally known auctioneer Sherm Hostetter has hosted the auction, which is held on the patio. Proceeds benefit numerous charities.

Skerlec and family have run the business since it opened in 1987. Frank Grabski is the longtime evening manager. Joyce Vogler, Anna and Leo Javens are longtime employees.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

Information: 724-775-0200.

Hallowed Grounds

NEW BRIGHTON — Now in its 13th year, Hallowed Grounds Coffee Roasterie is home of heavenly roasted coffee, specialty teas, gifts and goodies. Coffees are imported from around the globe and are freshly roasted.

The coffee shop at 1106 Third Ave. isn’t typical. Hallowed Grounds, which boasts the best selection of coffee and tea in the Beaver Valley, is a roaster/retailer. Bagged coffee is the biggest seller followed by drinks. Tea, gifts, baked goods, Bavarian nuts and fresh ground nut butters round out the mix.

Hallowed Grounds sells more than 15,000 pounds of coffee each year, and receives 1,500 pounds of fresh green beans each month. People are amazed to see pallets of burlap sacks filled with coffee in front of the store.

Its name, which comes from the Bible Exodus Chapter 3:5, was chosen before the owners were aware of New Brighton’s hallowed history in the Underground Railroad. The name and location are especially fitting.

Specialty teas delight tea drinkers. And for those who don’t drink coffee or tea, both are great to serve to guests, are wonderful as gift baskets and boxed gift sets, and coffee or tea-themed favors. Non-profit organizations also receive special prices.

Come visit the hidden gem. Enjoy the heavenly aroma, watch how coffee is roasted and check out those burlap bags.

Information: 724-581-JAVA (5282), www.hallowed-grounds.com.

FUNERAL INDUSTRY

Beaver Cemetery, Mausoleum

VANPORT TWP. — Established in 1865, the Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum is one of the longest-serving institutions in the county and has been recognized by the Beaver County Veterans Affairs Office as one of the area’s best maintained cemeteries.

The Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum, at 351 Buffalo St. in Vanport Township, is different from privately owned and church-affiliated cemeteries in one important aspect. More than 100 years ago, a trust fund governed by a volunteer board of trustees was established to ensure maintenance of the cemetery with perpetual care. As a nonprofit organization, the cemetery actually belongs to the community.

All income generated by the cemetery is used to meet operational costs, to make improvements, and to provide perpetual care for centuries to come. As a nonsectarian facility, Beaver Cemetery is open to all who choose to take advantage of its historical beauty and tradition of caring. Beaver Cemetery is the only cemetery in Beaver County with a sprinkler system and ambient lighting.

Cemetery lots are available where either raised or ground level memorials are permitted. Private mausoleums within the cemetery grounds are also allowed. The development of Sections 11 and 12, has added nearly 1,000 additional cemetery and private crypt lots.

There is also a special section for families choosing cremation. In the mausoleum, above-ground burial crypts and niches, and family areas are also available. Preliminary plans are underway for a 252-crypt addition to the mausoleum.

Beaver Cemetery employs six and is governed by an all-volunteer board of trustees. They are: Arthur Cornell, president; William Cutri, vice president; Alan Cornell, secretary; Dale Cottrill, treasurer; Samuel Orr III, Esq., solicitor; Victor Martinetti; Charles Snitger Jr.; John Dioguardi; and Kevin Bechdel. Staff members are: Vic Stahl, manager; Jodi Musguire, secretary; and caretakers Brian Mutz, Tom Johnston, Jonathan Lambert and Jason Phillippi.

Cemetery plots and mausoleum crypts can be purchased in advance on a non-interest payment plan, check or credit card.

Information: 724-774-8039, www.beavercemetery.net. Visitors may also stop at the office for more information.

HEALTH CARE

Brighton Health Mart Pharmacy

Brighton Health Mart Pharmacy at 525 Fifth Ave. is one of the oldest independent pharmacies in New Brighton. Owners Harry and Linda Davis have been in business for more than 30 years.

The pharmacy has 30-plus employees including six pharmacists and two certified pharmacy technicians to manage the health of its customers.

Brighton Health Mart Pharmacy also has two robots and two operating pharmacy systems. To improve customer health, Brighton, Beaver Falls and Rochester Health Mart pharmacies specialize in free prescription synchronization management and Dispill.

Brighton Health Mart Pharmacy has purchased the building adjacent to the existing pharmacy building. The new building is being remodeled to house the long-term care team.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The pharmacy is closed on major holidays.

Information: 724-847-7979; www.brightonhealthmart.com.

Beaver Falls Health Mart Pharmacy

The Beaver Falls Health Mart Pharmacy, at 1314 Seventh Ave., opened for business in March 2013. Owners Eric and Patrick Davis have foremost kept their customers in mind. The pharmacy specializes in medication compounding and individual synchronized medication management. It offers daily delivery.

The pharmacy has one full-time and one part-time pharmacist, and a certified pharmacy technician.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The pharmacy is closed on Sundays and major holidays.

Information: 724-384-0766; www.beaverfallshealthmartpharmacy.com.

Grabski Family Chiropractic

INDUSTRY — Grabski Family Chiropractic, 1639 Midland-Beaver Road in Industry, is dedicated to “chiropractic with care.”

Beverly Grabski, a specialist in the field of chiropractic, opened the office because of her desire to be in the health-care field with a focus on a more natural and holistic way of life.

Grabski earned her doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College in Spartansburg, S.C., in 1999. In addition to being named The Times’ “Best of the Valley” from 2013 to 2019, she works with many area physicians. Her focus and goal is to help patients live with improved health, range of motion and quality of life with less pain and abnormal functions.

Grabski Family Chiropractic is a tried-and-true “chicken noodle soup remedy” that offers a nurturing, compassionate and homey alternative to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Grabski offers hands-on manipulation and the activator instrument for clients who prefer no “crack and pop.”

The office is open Monday through Thursday, as well as a half day on Saturday. Evening hours are by appointment.

Information: 724-643-9633.

Beaver County Regenerative Wellness Center

CENTER TWP. — The Beaver County Regenerative Wellness Center, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 108 is becoming the future of medicine.

The center offers a unique approach to the traditional orthopedic options, healing chronic pain, and is a leader in regenerative medicine cell therapy, platelet rich plasma, anti-aging and laser treatments.

It is the first and only integrated regenerative medicine practice in western Pennsylvania owned by a female — Michele Askar, a national board certified chiropractor, a certified decompression practitioner and board certified eligible chiropractic neurologist.

The center’s physician assistant has more than 15 years of experience in pain orthopedics and the medical director has six years experience in regenerative medicine in stem cells

Growth in the first year has been overwhelmingly exponential, Askar said. The company is in the process of vetting several stem cell providers and will purchase from the top three selected.

Plans are to add additional regenerative medicine services to better service the tri-county area.

Hours are by appointment.

Information: 724-704-7709; www.bcregenwellness.com.

Dr. Alison Zambelli

ROCHESTER — Alison Zambelli, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist, is enthusiastic that 2020 will be “a year of vision and clarity” for her patients.

Several years ago, the eye doctor and surgeon joined her father, George Zambelli Jr., M.D., in practice at the Zambelli Cataract and Laser Eye Institute at 380 Adams St. in Rochester. She also has a cornea specialty practice in Wexford and is the medical director of TLC Laser Eye Center, Pittsburgh, where she performs laser vision correction procedures, (including bladeless LASIK). Later this year, she will be operating in a new outpatient surgery center, the Beaver Valley ASC.

Zambelli specializes in laser-assisted cataract surgery, LASIK, cornea and ocular surface, and laser floater treatment. She offers medical and surgical management for conditions such as cataracts, dry eyes, corneal dystrophies, and keratoconus, as well as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. In addition, she has advanced training in cataract, cornea, and refractive surgery. In addition to laser-assisted cataract surgery, Zambelli offers procedures including LASIK, PRK, ICLs, cornea transplants, and laser treatment for bothersome eye floaters. She was the first ophthalmologist in the area to provide FDA-approved cornea cross-linking for patients with keratoconus.

Zambelli received her undergraduate degree from Boston College and graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 2010. She completed her ophthalmology residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She also completed a fellowship in Cornea and Refractive Surgery at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

She is excited to be working with her father and staff at the Zambelli Cataract and Laser Eye Institute.

“The practice has a long history of exceptional quality and compassionate care, and offers the latest vision care techniques and technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment,” she said. “Zambelli said. “Even better, I am able to work with my father, and we are having fun, and teaching each other new things every day.”

Zambelli is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Pittsburgh Ophthalmology Society, the Contact Lens Association of Ophthalmologists, the Cornea Society, the

European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, as well as the International Society of Refractive Surgery.

The Zambellis welcome all veterans to the practice, and thank them for their service.

If you are having vision or eye related problems, or to learn more about the health of your eyes, schedule an appointment with Zambelli at 724-728-5000 or email info@zambellieye.com.

Information: www.ZambelliEye.com.

Dr. George Zambelli Jr.

ROCHESTER — George Zambelli Jr., M.D., medical director of Zambelli Cataract and Laser Eye Institute at 380 Adams St. in Rochester, has delivered top-notch ophthalmic care to tens of thousands of patients for more than four decades.

Zambelli is excited about the new outpatient surgery center that will open early 2020. Zambelli, who has built his career ensuring his patients receive high-quality care and the best possible clinical outcomes, believes that the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) will best deliver this level of service, medical care and convenience to his cataract patients.

Zambelli, a pioneer in the field of ophthalmology, has performed state-of-the-art cataract surgery since completing his residency at Ohio State University. He is now the first eye surgeon in Beaver County to offer laser-assisted cataract surgery. The opthhalmic community considers the new blade-free technology to be the most significant advancement in cataract surgery since phacoemulsification was introduced more than 50 years ago.

Benefits of the laser include customization with advanced 3D imaging, laser precision, and a more gentle approach to cataract surgery, he said.

In addition to traditional lens implants, Zambelli offers premium and multi-focus intraocular lenses, including the Symfony lens, for patients who want to be less dependent on glasses following cataract surgery. The surgery is performed with topical drop anesthesia, requires no stitches, and patients are often back to their normal activities almost immediately.

On the cutting edge of technology, Zambelli utilizes the Cirrus HD Spectral Domain OCT to diagnose conditions such as wet macular degeneration and early stages of glaucoma. He was the first ophthalmologist in the tri-state area to offer the SLT laser to treat glaucoma, which allows patients to reduce, and often eliminate, the use of drops to treat glaucoma.

More recently, he was the first ophthalmologist in the area to perform Yag vitreolysis — a laser treatment for annoying eye floaters.

Zambelli is excited that his daughter, Alison Zambelli, M.D. has joined the practice. She specializes in cornea and ocular surface disease, refractive surgery, and cataracts. In addition to laser- assisted cataract surgery, Alison Zambelli offers procedures including cornea cross-linking for keratoconus, LASIK, PRK, and cornea transplants.

Last year, Zambelli graciously accepted and committed to the health and eye care for patients of his late colleague, Dr. Paul Kuzma, a community ophthalmologist who passed in October 2018.

As per the wishes of Kuzma and his widow, Rose, the medical records of all his patients were transferred to Zambelli.

Doctors Zambelli welcome all veterans to the practice, and thank them for their service.

To learn more about the health of your eyes, or if you are a candidate for laser cataract surgery, schedule an appointment with Zambelli at 724-728-5000 or email info@zambellieye.com.

Information: www.ZambelliEye.com.

Primary Health Network

ROCHESTER — The Primary Health Network began as one community health center site in 1984 and has since grown to become the largest in Pennsylvania, as well as one of the largest in the nation.

So what is a community health center?

The community health center model dates back to the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement when activists fought to improve the lives of Americans living in deep poverty and in desperate need of health care.

Today, community health centers still hold true to their mission and design to provide communities with access to quality care in medically underserved areas. Their resilience and tenacity to serve their communities has transformed them into leaders in the health care industry. Community health centers have continuously proven to meet and exceed nationally accepted practice standards for treatment of chronic conditions all while receive a 99 percent overall patient satisfaction rating.

And how will a community health care center benefit my community?

Community health centers have not only proven to further reduce health disparities in the communities they serve, but their cost of care ranks among the lowest. Last year, community health centers provided an overall savings of $27 billion to health systems and taxpayers. The savings accumulate by reducing the need for more expensive hospital-based and specialty care visits. Again, by mission and design, community health care centers accept all patients — regardless of their ability to pay.

Community health centers also boost communities by generating new activity and creating jobs.

Does Beaver County have a community health center?

Yes! Beaver County has several community health centers. In 2002, Primary Health Network expanded into Beaver County, and opened the Beaver Falls Health Center, which provides family medicines, psychiatry, behavioral health and OB/GYN services. Since 2002, PHN’s reach now includes the Autumn Street Health Center in Aliquippa and the Rochester Health Center in Rochester borough.

Though its footprint is large, Primary Care Network remains centered to its mission to provide quality primary care and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities.

Primary Health Network participates in more managed-care plans, processes most insurances and offers a sliding fee scare for discounted services to eligible patients.

Information: www.primary-health.net.

Concordia Visiting Nurses and Good Samaritan Hospice

Concordia Visiting Nurses (CVN) and Good Samaritan Hospice (GSH), partners of the Heritage Valley Health System, has provided high quality home health, in home and in-patient hospice care throughout Western Pennsylvania for a combined 27 years. Together, VCVN and GSH have developed a strong palliative care program for patients and their families who have been diagnosed with a serious illness.

The palliative care program creates a natural synergy between CVN and GSH that helps to ease the worries experienced by patients and their families when faced with a serious illness. The goal of a palliative care treatment is to achieve the best quality of life for patients and their families while seeking continuing treatment for the serious illness. The palliative care plan considers the emotional, social and spiritual needs of both the patient and their families.

Palliative care is available for illnesses such as stroke recovery, kidney disease, liver disease, lung disease, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer and HIV/AIDS. The types of services included in palliative care treatment plan include providing comfort care, pain management and symptom management that can address nausea, shortness of breath, anxiety, weakness, fatigue, delirium and constipation.

When the disease the palliative care plan is treating progresses to an incurable condition the palliative care team will assist the patient and their families with the coordination of hospice services.

CVN and GSH’s palliative care program is an exemplary reflection of their shared mission to minister to the unique needs of each patient with respect, dignity and compassion.

Information: 724-869-8669.

Homemaker-Home Health Aide Service

BEAVER — Homemaker-Home Health Aide Service of Beaver County, 376 Market St. in Beaver, is celebrating 49 years of caring for the elderly and individuals with disabilities throughout the Beaver County area. Its mission, “Caring for You at Home … Our Only Business” is demonstrated daily by a dedicated staff of more than 100 qualified caregivers.

The health aides provide practical hands-on help for essential daily activities such as personal care, which includes bathing, dressing, grooming, medication reminders and meal preparation. Light housekeeping activities that become overwhelming as one ages are also included. Homemakers clean floors, dust, change linens, care for the laundry, go grocery shopping and run errands. The companionship is of great value to those who have limited social contacts.

In its 15th year, our Pathways Program offers services at no cost to women in Beaver County who are being treated for cancer when they need help with personal hygiene or housekeeping. The agency also provides personal emergency response pendants through Philips Lifeline.

Homemaker-Home Health Service is licensed through the state Department of Health and receives reimbursement from a variety of funding sources, including private pay, Community Health Choices and other government programs. The agency is a local, nonprofit organization affiliated with the United Way of Beaver County and is governed by a board of directors.

Homemaker-Home Health is always in need of qualified caregivers. To arrange an interview or inquire about services, call 724-774-4002. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Information: 724-774-4002, email@hmhh.org; www.hmhh.org.

Rite Way Mobility

HOPEWELL TWP. — Rite Way Mobility, 2284 Brodhead Road, Suite 13, in the Hopewell Shopping Plaza, specializes in private pay sales and services of pre-owned power wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Clients are welcome to try out demo wheelchairs and scooters at the Hopewell store, which opened in November 2019. The company also has a 2000-square-foot warehouse for larger repairs and storage. In-home repair and service is also available for a small fee. Rite Way Mobility is an authorized dealer of Pride Mobility providing new scooters and parts, and is one of a few companies nationally that sell and service pre-owned parts.

Seven years ago, owners Steven and Lindsey Schollaert started the business in the basement of their home with one wheelchair. They’d researched the wheelchair and mobility industry and wanted to provide beneficial care with lower, more manageable prices.

Rite Way Mobility is a private pay-only company and has lower, more manageable prices unlike other mobility companies that have higher costs and bill insurance companies. Rite Way accepts the CareCredit healthcare credit card as well as Acima, a lease-to-own program.

Rite Way Mobility is dedicated to the care and loyalty to its clients. The goal is to get clients what they need quickly and keep costs low. Shipping is fast and free; repair services can be done on the same day or within a few days.

This year, the Schollaerts plan to connect with local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to educate potential clients and their families about their mobility business. Their to-do this year list also includes launching a new website and developing a hiring plan.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, by appointment on weekdays and by appointment only on weekends.

Information: 724-407-0713; www.RiteWayMobility.com; email service@ritewaymobility.com.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Skerlec Contracting

CENTER TWP. — Skerlec Contracting has served residential and commercial customers in the area for more than 35 years. The business began under the name S&S Maintenance in 1982. Skerlec Contracting was formed in 1996.

Located at 3758 N. Brodhead Road in Center Township, Skerlec Contracting provides free estimates on numerous services including home improvements, flat roofs, additions, carpentry, decks, windows, roofing, gutters and downspouts, siding, soffit and fascia and doors. Skerlec will also build that dream home for you.

Skerlec is a preferred contractor for Owens Corning and CertainTeed, said owner Bob Skerlec. A preferred contractor of the Pink Panther, Skerlec is a member of the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Protection.

Skerlec is fully insured and bonded, and offers senior citizen discounts. The company’s website — www.skerlec.com — displays "before and after" photos of projects, along with testimonials from satisfied customers.

Skerlec Contracting has been named “Best of the Valley” by Times’ readers on numerous occasions. The company takes pride in its workmanship and ability to finish a project at an affordable price. Skerlec does hundreds of large and small projects each year and accepts all major credit cards.

Free estimates: 724-775-5611.

Tuma Lawn Service, Landscaping

MONACA — Tuma Lawn Service and Landscaping, 1369 Chestnut St. in Monaca, marks its 64th anniversary this year.

The business offers landscape design and installation, including trees, shrubs, retaining walls, paved walks and patios, new lawns and automated lawn sprinkler systems.

Tuma also provides complete lawn maintenance, including lawn fertilization programs, weekly lawn mowing, lawn renovations, and tree and shrub trimming.

Tuma has more than 40 employees and a fleet of 30 trucks.

Tuma won the best landscaping and lawn service award 17 times in The Times’ "Best of the Valley" Readers’ Choice Awards

William and Helen Tuma founded the company in 1956, and it incorporated in 1992. President Randy Tuma, who holds a degree in landscape architecture from Cornell University, provides design services and supervises landscape construction.

Wade Tuma, who has a degree in landscape contracting from Penn State University, works as a landscape designer. He is the third generation in the family business.

Tuma’s six project managers have a combined 135 years of experience working at the company.

The majority of the company’s landscaping work is residential. Tuma works with homeowners to design a unique low-maintenance landscape in keeping with the customer’s expectations.

Tuma recently added high-efficiency mowing equipment and two heavy-duty trucks. The company updated its landscaping equipment, including landscape design software and two Bobcat loaders.

Tuma continues to expand the installation of water features, including ponds and waterfalls.

Information: 724-775-0808; www.tumalawn.com.

Maier Heating, Cooling

EAST ROCHESTER — Since 2008, Maier Heating and Cooling has been located at 900 Ohio River Blvd. in East Rochester.

Three generations have served the Beaver Valley area, specializing in heating and air conditioning sales, installation and service since 1988.

The company prides itself on customer service, which includes returning phone calls as soon as possible.

Daniel Maier is president and runs the adjacent parts and filter store. Son Robert Maier is the vice president and sales manager. Maier Heating works closely with the service and installation technicians to find the right solution for customers’ needs.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Information: 724-774-6654.

Buck Stove, Fireplace, Pools

CENTER TWP. — Buck Stove, Fireplace and Pools has been serving Beaver County for 40 years. Located at 1478 Old Brodhead Road in Center Township, the business offers fireplace inserts, stoves, prefabricated fireplaces and mantels. Buck Stove also sells vented and unvented gas logs.

Buck Stove bills its pellet-burning option as the answer to increasing heating bills. Pellet burning, first popular during the energy crisis of the 1980s, is highly efficient. Many customers heat their entire home with sawdust pellets.

Buck Stove also sells anthracite coal stoker stoves that do not need a chimney. They are vented through the wall like a clothes dryer.

Buck Stove also carries swimming pools, pool liners, pool chemicals and accessories. Computerized water testing and pool maintenance are offered.

Andy and Diane Steiminger founded the business in 1980. They encourage customers to come in now to order a pool for early installation.

Buck Stove also carries gas grills and pellet grills, along with flavored pellets. The Steimingers said that you never have tasted a steak until you have one on a pellet grill.

Electric Garage Door Sales

MONACA — Electric Garage Door Sales, 1128 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monaca, a third-generation family-owned business, has been in business for more than 51 years.

Electric Garage Door Sales installs CHI garage doors, Liftmaster garage door openers and parts for all makes of doors and openers. The company also offers residential and commercial service.

The company bills itself as Beaver County’s oldest and most experienced full-time garage door company. Its four full-time, long-term employees have more than 80 years of combined experience. All are certified door systems technicians from the IDEA. The company takes pride in making customer satisfaction their No.1 goal.

Free estimates are available. Showroom hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays; Saturday and evening hours are by appointment.

Information: www.electricgaragedoorsales.com; 724-774-3200.

Homer Nine and Sons

BRIDGEWATER — Homer Nine and Sons, a customer-focused heating and air conditioning company, sells and services furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air cleaners, water heaters, boilers and humidifiers. It also provides duct cleaning services.

“I was excited when our oldest son, Eric, joined our staff as business manager,” said Dale Nine, who owns the business with his wife, Tawni. “We are truly a family-run business. It’s been that way for more than 77 years.”

Homer Nine and Sons was started by Homer R. Nine in 1943 and moved to Harmony Avenue in Rochester in 1947. It became a Lennox dealer in 1950, making it one of the oldest Lennox dealers in the country. Melvin Nine and Homer D. Nine bought the business in 1962. Dale and Tawni Nine became third-generation owners in 1996.

Homer Nine and Sons relocated to its current address at 415 Mulberry St. in Bridgewater in 2004. It employs 34 people full time.

Homer Nine and Sons is involved in the community. In September, the company participated in Lennox Feel the Love by working hand-in-hand with Lennox to replace HVAC equipment that provided deserving homeowners with comfort and safety.

Homer Nine also conducted its We Support You Campaign in conjunction with The Times. Throughout October — National Fire Prevention Month — Homer Nine made a donation to a local fire department when a customer in that service area used Homer Nine for a furnace or air conditioning purchase. Since 2006, Homer Nine has contributed $36,755 to more than 50 local fire departments.

In 2019, Homer Nine and Sons was voted The Times’ "Best of the Valley" in heating and air conditioning companies for the 13th consecutive year.

Homer Nine and Sons carries leading manufacturers such as Lennox, Trane, Amana, Honeywell and Comfortmaker equipment. Homer Nine and Sons is Beaver County’s preferred Mitsubishi Diamond dealer specializing in ductless systems.

As a member of the National Comfort Institute and Service Alliance, Homer Nine and Sons is supplied the most advanced training in the industry. All service employees are qualified to perform carbon monoxide testing and combustion analysis for residential and light commercial systems, according to NCI standards.

Information: 1-800-834-NINE; www.homer9.com.

Albert’s Heating& Cooling

CONWAY — Albert’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing at 1329 Dewey St., Conway, was founded in 1983 by owner Albert Sobolosky Jr.

The company has been committed to offering quality products and services since its beginning. It partners with top HVAC manufacturers such as Trane, Rheem, York and Mitsubishi. Albert’s offers 24-hour emergency service for all makes.

Albert’s Heating has kept at the forefront of industry changes such as the innovation of ductless heating and cooling systems for residential and commercial applications. Ultraviolet light with whole-house air purification systems has been in high demand. Humidifiers have become the norm, even upgrading old heating systems. Indoor air quality is now the standard in home comfort.

By offering such cutting-edge technology, Albert’s can make your home feel comfortable and secure. It offers such items as Wi-Fi thermostats by Honeywell, power generator systems by Honeywell and Wi-Fi security cameras.

Estimates for system replacements are free by appointment.

Information: 724-876-0100; www.albertsheating.com; www.facebook.com/albertsheating.

Mazzant Painting, Disaster Restoration

BEAVER FALLS — Mazzant Painting and Disaster Restoration, 617 17th St. in Beaver Falls, has been operating under its new name since December 2015, when the 44-year-old company changed its name to better emphasize all the services it provides. Known by some as the “Best Painters in the Valley,” Mazzant provides all general contracting services and are experts when it comes to insurance restoration.

Bob Mazzant, founder of the company, started the business in 1976 while also working as a police officer for the city of Beaver Falls. In December 2015, he was featured in an article in INPaint Magazine, a publication available to the construction industry. The article discussed the best type of paint applications in a fire- and water-restoration setting.

The company’s 2019 projects included a large water restoration job for WD Wright Contracting at its new office in Beaver after a water line broke on the second floor and caused major damage throughout the building. From December through June, Mazzant restored more than seven major residential house fires in Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties. In the summer, the company painted both the interior and the exterior of the newly remodeled St. Barnabas Shop ‘n Save in Brighton Township.

Should your pipes freeze during the cold winter, Mazzant has the expertise to remedy the problem. Not only can Mazzant handle all the restoration repairs after a fire, flood or any other type of disaster, but the company also offers consulting services to aid clients in settling claims with insurance companies. Clients may be able to tackle the repairs on their own, but aren’t familiar with how the claims process works.

Julie Smith, Mazzant’s daughter and vice president of the company, is the firm’s primary estimator. She is experienced and highly knowledgeable in Xactimate 28, which is the insurance industry’s primary estimating software. She will write a detailed estimate and work with the insurance company to ensure that clients are paid the full amount of what is owed on the claim.

Mazzant Painting and Disaster Restoration has a full-service crew that is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and is certified in moisture monitoring, structural drying/water extraction, odor/smoke removal, fire restoration and carpet cleaning. The staff is highly skilled in painting, drywall finishing, carpentry, flooring, roofing and all other related trades. The company is a state-registered contractor and works with all major insurance providers.

Information: www.mazzantpainting.com; 724-846-7733.

MANUFACTURING/INDUSTRY

Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering

CORAOPOLIS — Founded in 1985, Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering is a civil engineering and surveying firm that serves the municipal government, commercial, industrial, residential and utilities markets.

LSSE maintains one of the region’s largest engineering units dedicated to civil engineering and has 35 years of local experience in projects relating to municipal infrastructure and facilities, including roads and pavement, water, potable water, wastewater, storm water, MS4 compliance and recreational sites.

Completed projects range in size from $10,000 to $65 million in constructed value. Civil-site engineering projects have been designed for private, municipal, commercial, industrial, institutional and residential projects, including new greenfield sites as well as a number of the area’s brownfield/riverfront developments.

LSSE serves more than 75 regional municipal clients, including cities, counties, boroughs, townships, municipal water and wastewater authorities, and redevelopment authorities. Twenty-one of the municipal clients are located in Beaver County

Recent projects include leadership participation in one of the nation’s largest and most complex federal Clean Water Act-mandated wet weather, water quality improvement programs; civil site surveying, permitting, design and construction phase services at the 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center at Chapman Westport; and design and construction phase services for the $65 million potable water source of supply, transmission and surface water treatment plant for Center Township Water Authority.

LSSE attributes its continued growth and success to client satisfaction, as clients have rated performance between “excellent” and “outstanding” on more than 600 projects.

LSSE is owned and managed by Ned Mitrovich, Kevin A. Brett and Jason E. Stanton. Mitrovich and Stanton are longtime Beaver County residents.

Information: 412-264-4400; www.lsse.com.

Brighton Glass

NEW BRIGHTON — Brighton Glass, 300 Fifth Ave. in New Brighton, is a full-service glass company offering a line of residential and commercial glass along with many other services. 2019 will be its 43nd year in business.

Brighton Glass offers a variety of services and choices tailored to fit the customer’s needs.

Brighton Glass is a one-stop shop. Locally owned and operated by Tom and Diane Cole, it has served Beaver County and surrounding communities since 1976.

Tom Cole holds a patent for his invention, Slic-Rak, an expandable rack system for trucks, homes and warehouses to increase storage space. It is available for purchase.

Brighton Glass services include replacement of plate glass, safety glass tempered and laminated, windows, storefronts, commercial doors, tabletops, screens, window glass of all thicknesses, thermal insulated units, Plexiglass, mirrors and custom showers. The company also installs doors and windows for new construction.

Information: 724-846-4414, www.brightonglass.com, bglass55@verizon.net.

ORGANIZATIONS

Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development

The Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development is a private, nonprofit corporation and a certified economic development organization of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. CED assists value-added companies by identifying or developing sites and buildings and providing incentive financing to meet their growth objectives.

Since 1987, CED has completed 400 projects, leveraged more than $4.66 billion in private investment and secured more than $144 million in grants and loans, leading to more than 12,300 new jobs and more than $9 million in increased local property tax base.

CED’s volunteer board of directors includes chairman Robert A. Rimbey; vice chairman Charles O’Data; secretary Carolyn Renninger; treasurer Joseph Bevevino, CPA; Beaver County Commissioners Daniel C. Camp III, Tony Amadio and Jack Manning; Mark Peluso; Dr. Melvin Steals; David O’Leary; Larry Nelson; Carey MacDougall; Christopher Heitman; and Robert J. Pusateri.

In the past year, CED has worked on numerous projects throughout the county that could add or train more than 200 jobs to the county and lead to more than $23 million in new investment. In addition, CED continued to work with Beaver County communities to assist in advancing their economic and community development visions to help make them a reality.

In 2019 the Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development said good-bye to its longtime president James Palmer, who retired. Palmer worked for CED for 32 years, the last 26 as president.

Robert Rice, vice president, also retired after 33 years of service with CED. The board, county and community are grateful for their service on behalf of Beaver County, its companies and its residents. Their commitment and expertise will be missed.

CED’s new president is Lew Vilotti, who has three decades of community and economic development experience at county and regional levels. For the last 17 years, Villotti was the planning and development director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, based in Pittsburgh. While leading the economic and planning initiatives of the 10-county planning organization, Vilotti worked to implement federal, state and regional economic programs at the local level, and was long considered a friend and ally to county economic development efforts.

Villotti, a proponent of strengthening the tie between community and economic development, seeks to build upon the exemplary work CED has done, and has an eye to the future.

“I believe that the success of future economic development efforts lies in building strong relationships with local, regional and statewide partners, and through those partnerships create strong healthy communities in which people and industry want to invest,” Villotti said.

Laura Rubino, CED’s longtime vice president, and Angela Franks, newly hired business manager, will continue to support Villotti and CED.

Information about CED’s activities is available in its annual report, which is online at www.beavercountyced.org.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Covenant Financial Advisors

BEAVER — The professionals at Covenant Financial Advisors offer comprehensive wealth management designed to bring a welcomed predictability to an individual’s financial life. It’s a commitment to provide the highest level of service and convenience while creating a plan that carefully pursues specific financial goals.

Covenant Financial Advisors’ team offers an extensive range of services not found at your typical financial planner including goal planning and monitoring, retirement income planning, education planning, 401(k), life, disability, long-term care insurance, planning and trust.

Covenant Financial Advisors employ hometown financial professionals who provide guidance and access to the kind of wealth management resources only found on Wall Street. The experienced team of registered financial advisers includes Eric J. Hansen, Brian P. Giffin CFP and Alex Sebastian. The team also includes Tawni Tunno-Fleck, a registered client services associate, and Tobie Pasco, client services.

Clients receive services that are tailored to their individual needs, including a personalized financial plan built with a well-thought out, conservative approach to managing and preserving assets. The firm is located at 262 East End Ave., Beaver.

Covenant Financial Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member of FINRA/SIPC.

Information: Call 724-888-2712; www.CovenantFA.com.

RETAIL

Bauman Office Equipment

BEAVER FALLS — Bauman Office Equipment, 824 to 828 Seventh Ave. in Beaver Falls, is celebrating more than 70 years as your family-owned office furniture and supply source.

Despite tough competition from national chain and big-box stores, Bauman’s second and third generations are proud to serve the region and our loyal customers. Our knowledgeable sales and support staff are ready to assist you with your office needs.

The focus of the business is to provide office, breakroom and janitorial supplies, as well as office furniture, small business electronics and machines to clients in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Allegheny counties, as well as parts of Ohio.

An affiliation with Independent Suppliers Group, a national buying cooperative, allows Bauman to bring competitive pricing with excellence in service. This partnership allows the company to offer more than 26,000 items for free next-day delivery from high-quality manufacturers such as Hewlett Packard, 3M, Fellowes, Smead, Kimberly-Clark and more, as well as private label items.

Bauman specializes in contract furniture, and thinks differently than its competitors: It’s not just about putting furniture in the client’s space. It’s about finding solutions to solve office challenges.

The sales staff and design team work one-on-one with clients to create a workspace environment exclusively designed and within the requested style and budget. They are ready to assist with furniture needs including cubicles, desks, filing, seating, conference space and reception areas, as well as electronic whiteboards and architectural walls.

Bauman’s individual attention to space planning and workplace logistics allows customers to focus on important things such as running their businesses. Bauman is a representative for Global Furniture Group, National Office Furniture, Sit On It Seating, OFS, NxtWall, Hon and other manufacturers.

Bauman believes in providing superior customer service and quality products at a fair price to everyone.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; by appointment Saturdays and evenings.

Information: www.bauman-op.com; 724-846-5330.

SENIOR CARE

St. Barnabas Health System

BRIGHTON TWP. — If the St. Barnabas campus in Gibsonia were a movie, the new Beaver County location just might become the blockbuster sequel.

In the late 1960s, St. Barnabas was a relatively small operation with one building on 200 acres of beautiful, rolling farmland in Gibsonia with 43 employees and 65 residents.

The organization grew steadily, and now boasts properties in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.

The properties include three retirement living communities, five living assistance residents, a medical center, a skilled-care facility, memory care, home care, hospice care and a performing arts center, auto repair shop, and a golf resort with 56 hotel rooms, two restaurants and two 18-hole golf courses.

Beaver County residents have gotten a sneak preview of what St. Barnabas has to offer, courtesy of St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows, a state-of-the-art 75-bed assisted living facility in Brighton Township.

In 2019, St. Barnabas purchased the former Michael Baker International headquarters, nestled on 175 acres in Brighton Township, and was soon followed with the purchase of the Tusca Plaza Shopping Center.

The Michael Baker property will be developed to best suit the needs of local residents. There will be carriage homes, living assistance residences, memory care and home care services. There will definitely be many recreational options for active seniors.

Shortly after purchasing the Tusca Plaza shopping center, St. Barnabas began making improvements to the property and started searching for a much-needed grocery store. Over the year, St. Barnabas worked tirelessly to find a grocery solution for the residents of Brighton Township.

In December 2019, the New Tusca Plaza Shop ‘n Save store opened for business. St. Barnabas took the challenge of finding a grocery store solution personally, and decided to own and operate this new store.

The newly renovated store includes brand new eco-friendly equipment that will make the shopping experience even better for customers.

The Safran family — Phil, Jarret and Brittany — were hired to manage the operations at the Tusca Plaza Shop ‘n Save. They bring decades of grocery experience to Brighton Township. The Safrans are the owners of the Ambridge and Rochester Shop ‘n Save stores.

The plaza continues to be home to several businesses and restaurants, as well as the newly remodeled Shop ‘n Save Express fueling station.

St. Barnabas will continue to identify opportunities to improve the services offered in Beaver County. The latest opportunity came on Jan. 1 when St. Barnabas acquired the Windle Dental practice, located next to St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows and across the road from Tusca Plaza.

For 38 years, Dr. Henry Windle has provided local residents with the finest of dental care. The practice also includes caring for people with sleep disorders. While the name will change to St. Barnabas Dental Group, Windle and his team will continue to provide the finest care to their patients.

The new St. Barnabas campus won’t be a case of “build it and they will come.” Instead, the needs of local residents will have top billing.

This is one sequel you won’t want to miss.

Cambridge Village

Cambridge Village in Patterson Township is a 100-bed personal care residence complemented by a secured memory care unit. The village, which was built in 1978, is locally owned by Robert Kopsack.

Cambridge Village offers an array of medical services including physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health, lab testing and X-rays. On-site physician clinics include regular visits by the facility’s medical director, podiatrist and optometrist. The personal care residence offers medical support and treatment for dementia, depression and other behaviors, and provides progressive levels of care, including hospice.

Cambridge Village’s ambiance is serene. Residents and family members are welcome to relax in one of eight traditional living rooms, gather by the fireplace near the front entry and enjoy seasonal entrees in one of the Tiffany-inspired dining rooms.

Residents of the 24-bed memory care unit may bring their own recliner from home and relax in one of two living rooms. A spacious, secured outdoor courtyard is a fresh-air respite during warm months. The variety of daily activities challenges different cognitive abilities of each resident. The entire staff receives dementia training on an ongoing basis to ensure loved one are happy, safe and secure.

The village’s rates are competitive. A resident can receive additional compensation toward their stay through long-term insurance, if he or she is a veteran, or a veteran’s widow or widower.

Consultations and tours are an informative way to explore the many options Cambridge Village extends.

Information: 724-846-1400; www.cambridge-village.com.

SERVICES

Steidl and Steinberg

Nobody wants to file for bankruptcy.

It is all too common for people to delay reaching out for help. But more often than not, waiting can be a big mistake.

People don’t take credit card debt seriously enough. They don’t think the credit card companies can do much to collect money other than calling and sending letters. Some people find out the hard way just how far bill collectors can go.

If a credit card company sues you for an unpaid debt, you should not ignore it. Many people do and the credit card company will get a judgment. A judgment is an order of the court that says that you owe the debt, and gives the credit card company expanded collection options — even freezing your bank account.

We have gotten countless phone calls from people who have tried to use their debit card, got declined and called their bank only to find out their account had been frozen.

While bankruptcy can still help in this situation, having your bank account frozen is never ideal. Being left without the ability to pay for food, gas or utilities until the money can be unfrozen or until you get paid again can be extremely tough. If we would have been contacted earlier, we would have been able to stop the lawsuit and the bank accounts would have never been frozen.

Another time-sensitive situation is foreclosure. If you’ve fallen behind in your mortgage payments and are unable to get caught up on your own, waiting to ask for help will only make the situation worse.

The further you let the foreclosure proceed, the more you will be behind in mortgage payments and the more in fees and costs will be tacked on to the balance of your loan. This makes it harder for us to help you get caught up. If you wait too long and don’t contact us until after the sheriff’s sale, we won’t be able to help you save your home.

We understand that deciding to contact a bankruptcy attorney is scary and embarrassing, but what could happen if you wait too long is much worse.

Give Steidl & Steidl a call as soon as you start experiencing financial hardship. We will meet with you for a free consultation to find the best option for you to get back on the right track.

Information: 412-391-8000; www.goodbyedebt.com.

Greek Catholic Union

OHIOVILLE — The Greek Catholic Union became a part of the Beaver County business community in August 1978 with the development of Seven Oaks Country Club. In 1987, GCU moved its corporate office to a complex on the Seven Oaks property at the corner of Lisbon and Tuscarawas roads in Ohioville. The St. Nicholas of Myra Chapel, dedicated to the founders and patron saint of the organization, was built adjacent to the offices in 1992.

GCU is a not-for-profit life insurance and annuity provider. Founded in 1892 with 743 members and $600 in assets, GCU currently has more than 47,000 members across the United States with assets of nearly $2.2 billion. From its humble beginnings, GCU has grown to the seventh-largest fraternal insurance company in the United States.

GCU invests its time, effort and talent to create strong, stable life insurance and annuity products. The organization assists members secure their financial future through high returns on investments. GCU products are available to potential members of any Christian faith who looking for protection from a company doing the right thing for their family, neighbors and community.

Last year, GCU fraternal programs and donations touched more than 200 communities throughout the United States with more than 93,000 volunteer hours. In Beaver County, GCU financial and volunteer support assists local volunteer fire departments, the Beaver County Educational Trust, the Salvation Army, Red Cross of Beaver County, high school sports teams, the Beaver County Foundation and the Bobcat Players. GCU also offers financial and volunteer support to an annual shopping experience for local children through the Salvation Army’s Project Bundle-Up.

Although it has grown to a multi-billion-dollar company, the goals and objectives of the organization remain the same as those of its founders. Its mission statement reads, “Protecting Families, Promoting Faith and Fraternalism, Strengthening Communities.”

Information: 724-495-3400; www.GCUusa.com.

Goldberg, Persky and White

For more than three decades, Goldberg, Persky and White, P.C., has worked defending the rights of construction workers, tradesmen, chemical plant workers and many other working men and women. Whether from long-term asbestos or chemical exposure, occupational injuries, or off-the-job accidents (medical malpractice, car accidents and defective drugs), the attorneys at GPW have helped thousands of people recover damages after a personal injury.

The firm’s experience in asbestos and mesothelioma lawsuits, its large collection of corporate evidence and expert testimonies and its dedication to the victims of asbestos exposure make them local leaders in asbestos litigation.

Asbestos use in the 20th century was common in products such as cement, roofing, insulation (pipe covering and block insulation), heat and acid resistant gaskets, packing, furnaces, boilers and brake pads. Workers employed by steel mills, paper mills, shipyards, power generating stations and more were unknowingly putting their health in danger. Despite decades knowing about asbestos exposure dangers, companies withheld, downplayed and ignored the issue. It wasn’t until a series of lawsuits in the early 1970s that companies were forced to admit their awareness and responsibility. Those first asbestos disease lawsuits paved the way for modern asbestos litigation.

In addition to outstanding trial experience, the firm’s attorneys are supported by a large and dedicated staff, many of whom have been with GPW for 15 years or more. GPW also received the prestigious Litigator Award for extraordinary achievements in asbestos, mesothelioma, medical malpractice and brain injury litigation. The award was based strictly upon verdict and/or settlement dollar amounts and is a feat achieved by less than 1 percent of all lawyers.

GPW’s combination of evidence, experience and expertise culminate in the aggressive representation of their clients. GPW is one of the largest law firms in western Pennsylvania defending the rights of injured people and also has office locations in West Virginia and Michigan.

Housing Authority of Beaver County

The Housing Authority of Beaver County provides affordable, safe housing for persons of low income.

Corak Towers is a five-story building with 49 one-bedroom apartments. The building has a covered patio. It is near the Midland business district, Beaver Valley Mall and East Liverpool.

Ambridge Towers is a 10-story building with 95 efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. It is near the Ambridge business district, Beaver Valley Mall and Pittsburgh.

Both buildings include refrigerators, stoves, air conditioning and community rooms, a secured entrance, elevators and handicapped accessible apartments. Laundry facilities are available on each floor. Maintenance is available 24/7.

Information: 724-775-1220; www.beavercountyhousing.org.

Canine Kingdom

VANPORT TWP. — Canine Kingdom, 723 State Ave. in Vanport Township, offers dog day care and training, as well as grooming and boarding for dogs and cats.

The all-in-one facility offers dogs a free-play environment; they are crated only when eating or sleeping.

The staff offers comfort and care to pets while their “parents” are away. Providing a safe and fun environment is their No. 1 priority.

Owner Jamie Leheny started the business three years ago because she saw a need for such a service.

“As a dog owner, I struggled leaving my dogs at home alone all day when I went to work or school,” she said. “It can be costly for dog owners to board their pets, and there was no current facility in Beaver County that offered the exact services I wanted. The socialization and training we provide not only assists the parents, but helps the dogs live healthier, more comfortable lives, especially when starting at a young age.”

Over the last three years, Canine Kingdom has grown exponentially and continues to be an asset to local pet parents. Their certified behaviorist and trainer offers group, one-on-one and in-home training classes.

Information: 878-201-3533; www.mycaninekingdom.com.

VEHICLE SALES, SERVICE

McElwain Motors

ELLWOOD CITY — Since 1928, McElwain Motors has been helping people in Ellwood City and surrounding areas with automotive needs. A state-of-the-art 14,500-square-foot showroom allows customers to stay out of the elements while they browse for a new vehicle.

The company has grown and evolved over the past 92 years. But through all the growth and changes, it has maintained the same level of quality and service that the McElwains established in 1928.

The dealership’s honest, simple approach toward customer service, along with its long-serving dedicated staff, has created a lasting impression in the Ellwood City area.

The bond with customers is one of the many factors driving McElwain Motors’ business.

McElwain features new Chevrolet and Cadillac models. More than 300 new vehicles are in stock. In addition to new cars, the dealership also features a large selection of pre-owned vehicles.

McElwain offers a full range of automotive services, including oil changes, inspections and service work.

McElwain Motors invites the public to browse its showroom and lots for their new and used car needs, and experience the difference a locally owned family dealership can make.

Information: 724-758-4500; www.mcelwains.com.

Ron Lewis Automotive Group

For many people, visiting a car dealership ranks up there with getting a root canal. Has the car buying process ever left you feeling anxious, uncomfortable or taken advantage of?

Today’s car shopper typically does hours of online research before visiting a dealership, and in that process, finds that many dealers post prices that seem too good to be true. These dealers are still using the old “bait-and-switch” tactic and advertise an amazing low price online.

With a little digging, the customer will come to learn that it’s just a bunch of stacked rebates and incentives that are “conditional.” To make matters worse, may people would not be eligible to qualify for these conditional offers.

These are the car dealers who are hoping that by the time you come in for that “amazing” low price, and that after enough haggling, you’ll end up buying a new vehicle at a higher price that wasn’t even close to the one that was advertised. When car dealers compete in a race to advertise the lowest prices, it not only devalues the vehicle they are trying to sell, but also counter-productively confuses, frustrates and even angers the customer.

At the end of 2019, the Ron Lewis Automotive Group made a bold move and changed its new car pricing to offer the “Ron Lewis Real Price.”

This price includes a dealership discount and only rebates and incentives that everyone qualifies for. This price is posted online and is available through the dealership’s Buy Online ordering system, as well as on the lot every day.

In a move toward transparency, customers can now easily see which conditional rebates are available and determine if they qualify. The team at Ron Lewis Automotive works with each customer to achieve the lowest price possible.

Information: www.ronlewisautomotive.com.