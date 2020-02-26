CHAMBERSBURG — Franklin County Commissioners met Tuesday morning to discuss several items of business, with action taken on three agreements related to providing treatment services to residents of the county.

Commissioners approved an amendment to a 2017 agreement between the county and Noah's House to provide substance use recovery housing services to the Good Wolf Treatment Court to increase the contract by $8,400 for a total amount of $10,200.

The board also amended a 2018 agreement with Gaudenzia Inc. for the Good Wolf Treatment Court case manager to have additional duties that include referral source development and implementation of an orientation group process for new program participants, in addition to extending the agreement to Dec. 31, 2020.

In addition, the board approved an agreement in the amount of $3,494 with Keystone Health Center to conduct initial assessments for participant eligibility, schedule outpatient appointments through the Jail to Community treatment program in conjunction with the work release department and conduct counseling sessions prior to release.

In other business, the board voted to appoint Douglas Boozer to the Franklin County Board of Assessment Appeals for a term of Feb. 25 through Dec. 31, 2023.

At its next meeting, the Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a $12,488 change order on the Court Facility Improvement Project for over-excavation and fuel tank/contaminated soil removal at the administration building project.

"That was an old garage — Sears and Sheetz — it was anticipated we'd run into some difficulty, but we didn't anticipate that," said Project Manager John Hart.

The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioners Office, 340 N. Second St., Chambersburg. Meetings are also available online at franklincountypa.gov.

