The Boots & Badges game will benefit Shriners Hospital for Children-Erie.

Area police officers will once again square off against local firefighters and emergency medical personnel on the ice during the 10th annual Boots & Badges charity game at Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. Saturday for the game, which is sponsored by Plyler Entry Systems. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospital for Children-Erie.

Tickets start at $14 and include admission to the Erie Otters’ game against the North Bay Battalion at 7 p.m.