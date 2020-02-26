



Sara Talamona, of Bensalem, attending Lebanon Valley College to study neuroscience, participated in a Trans+Workshop during the fall 2019 semester.

Nick Nowak, of Bensalem, attending Pensacola Christian College, was named to the president's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Area students attending Lebanon Valley College who completed Brave Zone Network training during the fall 2019 semester are Sara Talamona of Bensalem; and Lauren Caputo, of Warminster.

Area students attending The College of William and Mary named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester are Calvin Kim, of Chalfont; Emily Grill, Megan Kolbe and Kristina Posner, of Doylestown; Evangeline Hsieh, of Huntingdon Valley; Abigail Boyce, of New Hope; and Kaitlyn Baganski, of Perkasie.

Area students attending Susquehanna University named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester are Leah Cieniawa, of Bensalem; Stephen Burdsall and Conner Garrison, of Chalfont; Robert Sattler, of Doylestown; Kirby Leitz, of Fairless Hills; Emily Kirsch, of Feasterville-Trevose; Honor Ford, of Furlong; Nicholas Cardillo and Renee Johnson, of Harleysville; Anastasia Ballasy, Mark Custer and Brian Herrmann, of Hatboro; Natalie Arm, of Jamison; Lily Dura, of Middletown; Hannah Needham, of Newtown; Nicole Grace and Haley Muth, of North Wales; MacKenzie Bross, of Perkasie; Jonathan Lewis, of Richboro; Cassidy Ayers, of Riegelsville; Tess Hallman, of Southampton; Sean Bragen and Madison Peifer, of Warminster; Matthew Gorman and Daniel Yim, of Warrington; Kyle Miller, of Washington Crossing; Emily Hopf and Marcellus Martin, of Willow Grove; and Catherine Hahn, Calli Lambard and Caroline Stead, of Yardley.

George Rusnak, of Morrisville, attending Siena College, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Area students attending Coastal Carolina University named to the president's list for the fall 2019 semester are Antonio Vegas and Amanda Williams, of Hatboro; Robert Schimony, of Lansdale; Sean Safko, of Newtown; Riley Hobbs, of Pipersville; and Kayla Elliott, of Souderton.

Lori Wagner, of Quakertown, graduated from George Fox University with a Doctor of Ministry.

Area students graduating from Coastal Carolina University are Edward Albert, of Hatboro, Education Specialist in instructional technology; Kyle Skeels, of Langhorne, Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and national security studies; and Brandon Tocce, of Warminster, Bachelor of Science in business administration with marketing focus.

Area students attending Susquehanna University who participated in study abroad programs during the fall 2019 semester are Lance Hofer, of Doylestown; Stephen Lorenz, of Feasterville-Trevose; Christine Hill, of Hatboro; Alexandra DiPietro, of Huntingdon Valley; Luke Henry, of North Wales; Nicholas Long, of Upper Black Eddy; Brandon Heese, of Washington Crossing; and Catherine Hahn, of Yardley.

Area students attending McDaniel College named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester are Sara McDonald, of Langhorne, with honors; and Andrew Witten, of Southampton, with highest honors.

Area students attending Coastal Carolina University named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester are Tommi Haffner and Lauren Wayda, of Bensalem; Bryce Meyers, of Bristol; Caitlin Corr, of Hatboro; Miranda McLaughlin, of Holland; Ariel Falk, of Fairless Hills; Anthony Junod, Kasey Lynch and Joie Wicher, of Langhorne; Christian Tarlo, of Lansdale; Cooper Lipsky, Kirstin O'Donnell and Eric Woodhead, of Newtown; Megan Gigliotti and Katelyn Zimmerman, of North Wales; John Hobbs, of Pipersville; Chelsea Jameson, Harrison Miller, David Pastorek and Conor Reilly, of Richboro; Victoria Buterbaugh and Ryan Strobel, of Warminster; Madeline Campbell, of Warrington; and Christopher Thompson, of Yardley.

Joseph Fiorino, of Willow Grove, attending Southern New Hampshire University, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Area students attending Wilkes University named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester are Steffen Horwath, of Doylestown; Eric Beideman, of Harleysville; Tyler Smith, of Hatboro; Dana Saliyev, of Jamison; Danielle McGlynn, of Langhorne; Derek Heiserman and Miranda Zink, of Lansdale; Lexi Connor and Allie Faunce, of Levittown; Jason Aristizabal, of North Wales; Madison Trauger, of Perkasie; Matthew Rickards, Alexandra Ruth and William Smith, of Sellersville; Matthew Reinert, of Telford; and Nicole Middleton and Olivia Schanbacher, of Yardley.

Mackenzie Fuller, of Yardley, attending the University of Iowa to study music, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Adam Marsh, of Upper Black Eddy, attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Two Maple Point Middle School eighth graders were lauded by members of the Rotary Club of Shady Brook. Darby Laurence, of Hulmeville, was named Student of the Month for December 2019 and Sadie Wiley, of Langhorne Manor, was named Student of the Month for January 2020. The accolade includes a $100 scholarship award presented in recognition of volunteer contributions in the community.