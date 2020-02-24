What I miss most when winter arrives on Presque Isle

When winter comes to Presque Isle the world on the park becomes a black and white wonderland. While talking to visitors on the park during the winter, I find that most miss colors. Some miss the green of the grass and trees. Still others miss the many flowers of sorts of colors. I most miss yellow colors of the many flowers and some bushes. But the black and white of winter has a different form of beauty that can be seen in the pictures in this article,.

Slowly, very slowly, Presque Isle’s morning sunbeams filter their way through the lagoons, across Marina Lake and down the park’s hidden and flooded trails. Yes, this winter season has been a lightweight. Slowly and surely, winter has tried to roar like a lion. Yes, so far, we are having a very light winter.

At first, winter showed itself simply as white frost on the grass-covered fields of the park. Then, one morning a feathery morning fog drifted in and froze on some of the bare trees making the whole area look like a crystal palace.

Then in a few days, a thin skim of ice crept across the still waters of Horseshoe Pond. Then within two days, a bit more of the ponds and lagoons of the park gathered a light coat of thin ice. Then it all cleared, and all the thin ice was gone, and Christmas arrived without a serious start to the winter season.

By mid-January, we have seen some snow-covered parts of the park. By now, the lagoons, park ponds, Misery Bay, Marina Lake and most likely Presque Isle Bay are usually frozen solid. Not this year.

This is almost always when skaters, hockey players, and fishermen in their little huts will come out like flowers on a sunny day. This was the time in the normal winter when we would have officially entered the world of black and white on the park.

What do I mean by the world of black and white? Think just a minute. Remember last winter when you looked out your window into your backyard. What did you see? Black and white. (See Pictures) Even the evergreens looked black against the winter's paintbrush of white. Winter is the season of black and white. That is why skiers always wear colorful outfits.

However, when winter arrives in Erie, there is one thing I miss most of all. Yellow. In the firm clutches of winter, I find that by January 15th, yellow has long been gone out of nature's color spectrum. Even fall’s stunning gold, bronze and a yellow firework display of color have faded into only memories and pictures saved on my computer. I know most other colors are not plentiful in winter, however to me, only yellow sparks a reaction in my simple mind.

What do I miss? Dandelions, American Goldfinches, floating Yellow-flowered Spatterdock, Goldenrod, and Black-eyed-Susan to name just a few things. Don’t forget about Presque Isle's favorite flower, the Woodland Sunflower. In my mind, there never can be too many of these awesome little beauties.

But what I miss most is the color itself. Walking the trails of Presque Isle without color, especially yellow, is a quite different experience from a quiet summer’s walk on the park. Walking in winter is in itself a wonderful experience, yet I do miss the color in the world of black and white. All I can hope for is that a few sunrises over Presque Isle Bay might open a little hole in the clouds and a pale but rich yellow tint might poke its head out.

However, most likely, the first color I will see on the park will be the delightful Marsh-Marigold that usually show their colors in late April and are soon followed by cute little Cypress Spurge which is found on the dunes all over the park. In May, a patch or two of Yellow Goatsbeard and Water Loosestrife will begin to show their colors.

Depending upon the weather, sometime in late April or early May, the American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler, Baltimore Orioles, and Yellow-Rumped Warbler will begin arriving on the park. Until that time, my goal is just to enjoy this winter’s lack of much white and work at putting the finishing touches on my second Tucker & Ripley’s children’s book.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.