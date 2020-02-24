Information for Things to Do can be emailed to news@therecordherald.com; mailed to P.O. Box 271, Waynesboro, Pa., 17268; or dropped off at 30 Walnut St., Waynesboro. Please include date, time, location and contact information for the event. Information is published free of charge and will run based on space, timeliness and frequency. To assure events are published, call The Record Herald at 717-762-2151 and request a paid advertisement.

*** Lenten Services ***

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Welty Church of the Brethren will be having Lenten Services beginning with an Ash Wednesday service Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The series will continue each Wednesday at 7 p.m. through April 1. All are invited to come listen, reflect, renew and prepare. There will be a variety of speakers throughout the series. The church is located at 13465 Greensburg Road, Smithsburg, Maryland. For more information, call 301-824-3941, visit the church Facebook page or go to www.weltychurchofthebrethren.weebly.com.

*** Class of 1950 ***

WAYNESBORO – The Waynesboro High School Class of 1950 is meeting for lunch on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon at the Velvet Café. Class members and guests are invited. Contact Bob 717-762-1574 for additional information.

*** Breakfast buffet ***

SHADY GROVE — The Shady Grove Ruritan will be serving a breakfast buffet featuring pancakes and Kline's sausage on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. in the Shady Grove Community Center. In addition to traditional pancakes and sausage, the menu will include blueberry pancakes, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, scrapple, biscuits and sausage gravy. Juice, chocolate milk, coffee and tea are included. Admission to the breakfast is $7 for teens and adults and $3 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat free. Carry-out breakfasts will also be available. The pancake breakfast is a Shady Grove Ruritan fundraiser, which supports community programs including college scholarships, scouting, youth sports and the Shady Grove community center, which has a playground, a sand volleyball court, soccer goals, two softball fields, a basketball court and a picnic pavilion.

*** Church art show ***

ROUZERVILLE — The Rouzerville United Methodist Church on Old Route 16 is hosting an art show, Sale for Missions!, on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. One-of-a-kind pieces by local artisans will be available. A bake sale will be held in conjunction with the art show. Rouzerville and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church are raising money for Rise Against Hunger.

*** Chamber Singers concert ***

CHAMBERSBURG — The Chamber Singers from Eastern Mennonite University will present a concert on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg. The Chamber Singers is a select choir of approximately 12 mixed voices that studies and performs choral literature of various periods, styles, and cultures. Directed by Benjamin Bergey.

*** WALL Club ***

WAYNESBORO — The next meeting of the WALL Club will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at Keystone Family Restaurant, beginning at 6 p.m. with a family-style meal. For more information on Lions, or to make reservations for the meeting, please call 717-300-0214.

*** Rescue Hose Co. Hobo Entertainers ***

GREENCASTLE — Rescue Hose Co. volunteers will present their 85th Hobo Entertainers season entitled “I Am An American!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5, 6 and 7, in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium on South Ridge Avenue, Greencastle. Featuring more than 70 volunteers, the show will feature patriotic songs of America. Tickets are $6 per person. Children 10 and under will be admitted for $3. Tickets will available at the door each evening. On Saturday, March 7, Shady Grove Troop 95 Scouting units will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the high school cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.

*** Class of 1966 ***

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Class of 1966 will have its first quarterly luncheon of 2020 on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Land-a-Lunch, East Sixth Street, Waynesboro. We will go through the line as always. There is plenty of parking across Sixth Street, or in front. You can also park in the back through the gate off Clayton Avenue. Anyone with mobility issues let Sally know and a golf cart will be provided. A count is needed by Wednesday, Feb. 26. RSVP by emailing Sally at smanning29@comcast.net or call 717-762-4034.

*** Surf and turf raffle ***

SOUTH MOUNTAIN — The South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 11207 Loop Road, is hosting a surf and turf raffle on Friday, March 6. Doors open at 5 p.m., meal served at 6 and the raffle starts at 7. For more information call 717-749-5733.

*** Breakfast in Mont Alto ***

MONT ALTO — The Ladies Auxiliary of the Mont Alto Fire Company is serving a buffet-style breakfast at the fire hall on Saturday, March 7 from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, Steely's sausage, pudin', sausage gravy, bacon, home fries, biscuits, toast, pancakes, juice and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for ages 4 to 12.

*** Class of 1971 ***

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Area Senior High School Class of 1971 is having a class breakfast on Saturday, March 7 at the Parlor House at 9 a.m. in the banquet room. All classmates, spouses, guests and friends are welcome. RSVP to Deb at 717-860-4153 or Bonnie at 717-762-9088.

*** Pot pie meal ***

CHAMBERSBURG — The Kauffman Ruritan Club is hosting an all-you-can-eat slippery beef and ham pot pie meal on March 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal also includes pepper slaw, apple sauce, beverages and cake. The club is located at 7289 Ruritan Drive, Chambersburg. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children. The meal benefits scholarship awards and community projects. A bake sale is also being held, provided by local Scouts.

*** Buchanan Trail Quilt Guild ***

WAYNESBORO — The Buchanan Trail Quilt Guild will hold its March meeting at the Church of the Apostles, 336 Barnett Ave. in Waynesboro, on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Shelly Martin. Shelly is a member of the Antietam Quilt Guild and has been sewing, rug hooking and quilting for many years. She will take us on a show-and-tell journey to where she is today. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

*** Suicide prevention training ***

WAYNESBORO — The Mental Health Association is offering a suicide prevention training class on March 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fairview Avenue Church, 152 Fairview Ave., Waynesboro. The class is free and open to the public. Learn three simple steps to help someone who may be thinking about suicide. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death nationwide and QPR (Question, Persuade & Refer) can be learned during the session. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Contact Rebecca Souders at RSouders@mhaff.org or 717-264-4301.

*** Living Last Supper ***

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Church of the Brethren will present the Easter drama, "The Living Last Supper" on Sunday, April 5, at 2 and 7 p.m. and Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at the church, 117 S. Church St., Waynesboro. The public is invited to observe the realistic portrayal of Jesus with his disciples as he shares with them his last meal before his trial and crucifixion. The event is free.

*** Fish rodeo ***

ROUZERVILLE — The Rouzerville Fish and Game is hosting its annual fish rodeo at Red Run Lake on Saturday, April 11, beginning at 8 a.m. The rodeo is open to ages 3 to 15. The event is free and open to the public. The lake will be closed to public fishing on Friday, April 10 to prepare for the rodeo. Fat Russ' BBQ food truck will be on site.

*** G-AHS Class of 2020 ***

GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2000 is having a 20-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Green Grove Gardens. The event will be from 5 to 11 p.m.