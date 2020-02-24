For many years, the Franklin County Dairy Day was a popular meeting well attended by dairy farmers and producers in the area. Coming soon on Friday, March 6, Penn State Extension will be hosting a new version of this meeting. “Dairy Focus: Spend Less, Make More” will take a closer look at some key areas on dairy operations that can have large financial impacts to a producer’s bottom line. Due to the current economic state of the dairy industry, farmers must take a more critical eye on their management decisions and make every effort to decrease their costs of production to help them stay viable. If you are not sure of your cost of production, income over feed cost or other important key financial measures, then this meeting is for you. We will take a critical look at programs available to you to obtain these numbers, focus on determining the number of heifers needed for your replacement program, and look at milk quality premiums that may be available.

Tim Beck and Samantha Robison will be discussing why it is so important to know the financial status of your operations. Penn State Extension’s Crops to Cows to Cash Program has followed roughly 25 producers for many years, tracking financial information pertinent to their farming operations. Learn more about the findings of this study and where your operation stands in relation to others across the state. If you don’t know your farm’s numbers, Extension educators can help determine them based on your farm’s financial records.

Another aspect that is unique to Extension’s program is the ability to take a closer look at your farm’s cropping enterprise. The program can calculate what it costs a farmer to produce their crops on a per acre basis. Another session of the meeting will revolve around this and focus on determining whether or not there are opportunities in your cropping system for financial improvements. Beck and Robison will discuss home raised feeds and purchased feeds and discuss the financial breakdowns and benchmarks of each.

Another session of the day will cover heifer numbers and how to use your DHIA 202 sheet to determine the number of heifers that you should be raising on your farm. Industry recommendations on how many heifers are needed to satisfy your replacement program have changed. Previously, producers were holding onto the same number of heifers as cows. Today, the recommendation is to raise seven heifers for every 10 cows. Because heifer prices are still not favorable, the timing to cull extra heifers also becomes a critical management decision. Penn State Extension Dairy Educator Cassie Yost will walk attendees through the calculations necessary in determining what those heifer numbers are for successful replacement programs.

Amber Yutzy, the Penn State Extension Dairy educator from Huntingdon County who specializes in milk quality, will lead another session revolving around earning more milk quality premiums. Milk quality is essential to the dairy industry and something that should be a top priority on all dairy farms. Critical management practices need to be in place to ensure that all efforts are being taken to produce the highest quality product possible. When somatic cell counts and mastitis incidences are at in increased level, producers are losing money that could be gained through quality premiums. Yutzy will cover the financial aspect of these losses and discuss the sources of these losses.

In addition to the dairy sessions of the day, Penn State Extension Agronomy Educator Brittany Clark will be discussing pesticide safety, which will give those in attendance one CORE pesticide credit.

The day-long agenda is filled with information to offer farmers and producers opportunities to take a critical look at some key areas on their operations that can have significant financial impacts. Please join us Friday, March 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Ag Heritage Building located at 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, to learn more. There is a $10 registration fee which covers registration and a hot lunch. For more information and to register online, visit: https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-focus-spend-less-make-more or contact Cassie Yost at clm275@psu.edu or 717-263-9226. Walk-ins will be welcomed the day of the event as well, but accurate counts are needed for lunches.

