David Mettin, a longtime Plumstead resident, began as the township’s new police chief on Feb. 1.

David Mettin has been a resident of Plumstead for over 20 years.

On Feb. 1, he took on a new role in the township ― police chief.

“It feels like I’m really where I should be,” he said.

Mettin, who spent the past few years as the chief of Slate Belt Regional Police in Northampton County, took the reigns from former chief Duane Hasenauer.

Hasenauer, who was with the department for more than 30 years, retired last year after spending nearly 20 of those years as chief.

Before joining Slate Belt Regional Police, Mettin was chief at Pennridge Regional Police for 12 years and an officer with Doylestown Township police for 15 years before that.

With a few weeks under his belt, the new Plumstead chief said he is still evaluating how things are done to see what changes might need to be made.

“What I’ve seen now, everything is working pretty well,” he said.

Mettin said one of the bigger things he’s doing with the department is taking it through the accreditation process with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Only about 130 departments in the state are accredited by the association. Being accredited means the department is following the procedures deemed best practice by the association.

“That’s going to be a pretty good thing,” he said.

Mettin estimated it will take about a year and a half to go through the accreditation process.

One thing that the former chief emphasized, and something that township supervisors wanted too, was the department’s focus on community outreach.

Plumstead officers have done community events and got to know the residents.

That’s something Mettin wants to continue. He said he is currently planning a “Coffee with a Cop” event for residents to meet the officers.

“The community expects it, the officers expect it,” he said of community policing. “And if you don’t do it, you’re doing the job wrong.”

While Mettin is new to the department, he’s very familiar with the community. The new chief said residents know who he is and he already knows the area, which he said has prepared him for the job.

“I know the feeling of Plumstead, the culture of Plumstead,” he said. “I know what the people want.”

He’s even maintained contact with other Bucks County department officials in the years since he left Pennridge.

He noted he was called out to assist with a scene in Doylestown Township on Thursday night.

“I never lost touch with them,” he said.

Mettin served for 17 years as a police chief in some capacity, but those were for regional departments, which required him to be an administrator in some aspects.

He also needed to determine what was needed for multiple communities.

But as the Plumstead chief, a lot of the administrative duties are handled by the township manager, and now Mettin said he only needs to focus on what is best for the township.

“I can really focus on police work, and really I like that a lot better,” he said.

Mettin was also previously the president of both the Police Chief Association of Bucks County and the Police Chiefs Association of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The new chief will be in his 33rd year of policing, and he does not seem to want to stop any time soon. He said it’s a job he really enjoys.

“I’m just real fortunate to be a cop,” he said.

Mettin lives in the township with his wife and two of his children.