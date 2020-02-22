The federal case against Sonya Arrington has lasted for 22 months with little sign of movement.

It’s one of the more common questions I receive from readers: what’s going on with Sonya Arrington’s federal fraud case?

The answer, for almost a year now, has been “not much.”

For reasons that remain unclear, the case against the former Erie city councilwoman hasn’t moved in months.

It's lasted so long that Arrington was able to leave City Council in January, her term over, without having to reckon with the possibility of a criminal conviction while in office.

She is accused of embezzling at least $70,000 in funds that were intended for her nonprofit, Mothers Against Teen Violence, between 2011 and 2018 ― roughly the same years she lost more than $114,000 gambling at Presque Isle Downs & Casino, according to court records.

A federal grand jury indicted Arrington nearly two years ago, in April 2018. Her lawyer, Leonard Ambrose, filed pretrial motions in February 2019.

Since then there’s been virtually nothing new on the docket. No ruling on the pretrial motions from Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, which would allow the case to proceed.

My answer to most readers who ask about the case has been that it’s very common for federal cases to take a long time to resolve.

We’re now at the point, though, where this case has taken longer than most, federal statistics show.

Across all U.S. district courts, the median length of time it took for a criminal case to conclude was seven months during the 12-month period that ended in September, according to the data.

In the Western District of Pennsylvania, which is based in Pittsburgh and includes Erie, criminal cases moved more slowly. The median length of time for a criminal case to resolve was more than 15 months during the same 12-month period, according to the data.

Arrington’s case has been pending for 22 months.

I still don’t have an answer for what’s taking so long, but the data helps put things into context.

As for what happens next, that’s still in the hands of the judge.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728. Send email to madeleine.oneill@timesnews.com.