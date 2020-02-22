Raymond Payne will receive a new degree-of-guilt hearing in the killing of Debbie Gama.

A 44-year-old murder case’s return to Erie County Court could take longer than expected after the lawyer for 82-year-old Raymond Payne asked for additional time to prepare.

Payne, the former Strong Vincent High School teacher who admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, in 1975, was expected to appear in court for a new hearing in the case on March 24.

But his court-appointed lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, has asked Judge Daniel Brabender for more time to sift through a massive trove of evidence in preparation for the hearing.

The new hearing, which Payne won on appeal in April, will focus on Payne’s degree of guilt in Gama’s death. In 1977, a panel of three Erie County judges found Payne guilty of first-degree murder, or a premeditated killing, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Payne had pleaded guilty to a general count of murder.

If Payne is convicted of third-degree murder at his new degree-of-guilt hearing, he will be released. He has already served more than the maximum possible sentence for third-degree murder.

In his motion for a continuance, Hackwelder wrote that he has already spent “countless hours” reviewing documents in preparation for the hearing. He must also review the prosecution’s evidence and meet with Payne in person, he wrote.

The prosecution also has new evidence in the case that will take time to review, Hackwelder wrote. He did not detail what new evidence has become available.

“Undersigned counsel wants to ensure that he is properly prepared to address every issue in this matter with the careful consideration that it deserves,” Hackwelder wrote. “Undersigned counsel does not believe that he is able to craft careful and concise pretrial motions without fully reviewing all of the evidence or meeting with his client in person.”

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri, who is prosecuting the case, agreed that more time would be necessary to prepare for the new degree-of-guilt hearing, according to Hackwelder’s motion.

Brabender set a March 2 hearing on the request for a 90-day continuance.

Payne is getting a second degree-of-guilt hearing because the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in April that new evidence in his case might have led to a different outcome had it been available in 1977.

At Payne’s original degree-of-guilt hearing, prosecutors argued that Payne killed Gama during a sexual assault, and pointed to the presence of seminal fluid on Gama’s body.

DNA testing was not available when Payne was first prosecuted. He fought for years to obtain testing on the fluid and succeeded in 2014 through a settlement in federal court.

The testing showed that Payne’s DNA did not match the seminal fluid. The state Superior Court concluded in a 6-3 decision that the result could have led to a different verdict at the original degree-of-guilt hearing.

Payne argued at his 1977 degree-of-guilt hearing that he was guilty at most of third-degree murder in Gama’s death. He claimed in 1976 that Gama died accidentally after he tied her up to take sexual pictures of her, according to an opinion filed by three Superior Court judges who dissented from the decision.

According to details of the case included in the dissent, Payne told authorities in October 1976 that he met Gama at the corner of 10th and Raspberry Streets on Aug. 7, 1975, took her for a ride and asked if he could take some “bondage pictures” of her.

Payne also said he used cement blocks and copper wire to try to submerge Gama’s body, first in a pond on his property and then in Cussewago Creek in northern Crawford County, according to the dissent.

Payne remains defiant in letters to the Erie Times-News. He wrote in one letter that the assertion that he wanted to take sexual pictures of Gama is “an outright lie.”

