Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to say goodbye to winter and hello to springtime with lots of special activities and programs.

The Burlington County Library System’s March calendar is brimming with festive fun for everyone. Make a shamrock craft or go on a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Or just drop by to welcome springtime with creative make-n-take projects and story times.

And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the 6th annual Makers Faire, a New Jersey Makers Day Event, set for March 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library in Westamtpon. Learn about maker culture and explore hands-on tech fun, demos, DIY activities, crafts, STEM projects and more.

Check out all the great BCLS programs planned just for kids in March:

Registration, unless indicated, is required for these programs. To register, a child must be a cardholder in the library system or reside full time with a cardholder. Early registration is recommended. For the complete BCLS program calendar, visit bcls.lib.nj.us.

At The Burlington County Library in Westampton 609-267-9660:

March 1 (1 to 4 p.m.): Shop for bargains at the Friends of the Burlington County Library, Inc. used books and media sale. Registration not required.

March 1, 8, 15 and 22 (2 to 4 p.m.): Drop in for the Sunday Fun Day Make-n-Take Craft while supplies last. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 3, 10 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 18 to 35 months enjoy Toddler Time at the library. Registration not required.

March 4 (6 p.m.): The Teen 3D Printing Club is for ages 13 to18.

March 5, 12, 19 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Time fun is for children 18 months and under with their caregivers. Registration not required.

March 6 (5 p.m.): The K-Club is for teens interested in K-pop and South Korean culture. Registration not required.

March 7 (11 a.m.): Kids learn through play during Coding for Children. Registration not required.

March 10, 24 (5:30 p.m.): Beginning readers ages 5 to 11 practice reading to Bear Bear, a therapy dog, to gain confidence and strengthen their skills.

March 11, 25 (10:30 a.m.): Preschool Story Time for ages 3 to 6 features stories, activities and a craft. Registration not required.

March 11, 25 (4 p.m.): Beginning readers ages 5 to 11 read aloud to Django, a reading therapy dog, to gain confidence and strengthen skills.

March 11 (6 p.m.): Kids ages 9 to 12 learn how to design with Tinkercad during the Middle Grade 3D Printing Club.

March 13 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Drop in to read Books with Bear Bear, a therapy dog. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 14 (11 a.m.): Watch a movie in a sensory friendly environment that allows the audience to stand up, walk around, dance and more. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 17 (10:30 a.m.): Mr. Scott the Music Man visits the library. For ages 2 to 6. Registration not required.

March 17 (6 p.m.): Teen Zone Movie Night is for ages 13 to 17. Rated PG-13. Registration not required.

March 17 (6:30 p.m.): Kids ages 6 and up celebrate the scientific discoveries of Caroline Herschel during History’s Heroes.

March 19 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 6 to 12 learn how to design with Tinkercad during the Homeschool 3D Printing Club. Email address required for each participant.

March 21 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Learn about maker culture and explore hands-on tech fun, demos, DIY activities, crafts, STEM projects and more during the library’s Makers Faire: A New Jersey Makers Day Event sponsored by the Friends of the Burlington County Library. Meet local businesses and organizations taking part in the maker movement. Fun for all ages. Registration not required.

March 24 (6 p.m.): The Teen Art Club explores Monet Watercolors. For ages 13 to 17.

March 27 (6:30 p.m.): Kids ages 5 and up build with Legos at the library.

March 28 (1 p.m.): Special Needs Yoga is for children ages 7 to 12 with special needs.

March 30 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 7 to 12 learn about STEMinist Superstar Alice Paul.

March 31 (6 p.m.): The Middle Grade Arts Group explores “Collagraphy.” For ages 9 to 12.

At the Bordentown Library 609-298-0622:

March 3 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 3 to 6 Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with stories and activities.

March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (3:30 to 5 p.m.): Children of all ages read aloud to Isla, a reading therapy dog. Registration not required.

March 4, 11, 18 (3 p.m.): Teens play video games during the Teen Gaming Club. Registration not required.

March 10, 17 (10:30 a.m.): Preschool Story Time for ages 3 to 6 features stories, songs and a craft.

March 12, 19 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 18 to 36 months enjoy Toddler Time at the library.

March 17 (10:30 a.m.): Bilingual Preschool Story Time for ages 3 to 6 features songs and stories in English and Spanish.

March 25 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 2 to 4 make springtime crafts.

March 26 (7 p.m.): Kids ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board to make decisions about the library’s teen events and earn volunteer hours.

March 31 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 4 and under with their caregivers sing, dance and explore rhythm instruments during the Kids Music Round with Diane Adler.

At the Cinnaminson Library 856-829-9340:

March 2 (library hours): Children ages 7 and up are invited to stop by the STEM cart to learn about Steminist Superstar Maria Sibylla Merian and make a craft. Available all month. Registration not required.

March 4, 18 (10:30 a.m.): It’s time to shake, rattle and roll during Baby and Toddler Time for ages 4 and under. Registration not required.

March 6 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 5 and under are invited to pop into the library for some Parachute Play. Registration not required.

March 7 (2 p.m.): The Anime Club is for teens ages 13 to 18 who love anime, manga and graphic novels. Registration not required.

March 10 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 7 and up learn how to write in a fancy script during Cursive Class. Registration not required.

March 11 (10:30 a.m.): It’s time for Lion Around Story Time.

March 12 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 13 to 18 help the librarian and earn community service time during the Teen Helping Hands Service Hour. Registration not required.

March 13 (10:30 a.m.): Little Builders ages 3 to 6 build with fun STEM kits. Registration not required.

March 17 (4 p.m.): Kids learn how to make Irish potato candy during Cook Camp at the library.

March 21 (2 p.m.): Kids who love K-Pop discuss favorite groups, videos and more. Registration not required.

March 23 (7 p.m.): Teens are invited to meet with library staff at the Starbucks in Cinnaminson for The Mug Life Book Club. Registration not required.

March 25 (10:30 a.m.): It’s time for On the Lamb Story Time. Registration not required.

March 27 (10:30 a.m.): Kids enjoy high-energy dancing fun at the Toddler Dance Party. Registration not required.

March 31 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 12 to 18 paint rocks to look like cacti. Supplies provided.

At the Evesham Library 856-983-1444:

March 1, 2 (library hours): Drop in for the Book Character Scavenger Hunt. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 2 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 3 to 6 celebrate books and make a special craft during Seuss Story Time.

March 2 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 5 to 12 create their own framed masterpieces during Abrakadoodle.

March 4, 11, 18 and 25 (4 p.m.): Kids Knitting is for ages 7 and up. Beginners welcome. Please bring size 10 knitting needles. Yarn provided.

March 4, 11, 18 and 25 (6 to 8 p.m.): Drop by the Teen Zone for Homework Help. Registration not required.

March 5 (10:30 a.m.): Library Babies ages 12 to 24 months with their caregivers enjoy stories, songs and more.

March 8 (2 to 4 p.m.): Drop in to play Boredom Buster Board Games. Registration not required.

March 8 (2 p.m.): Tweens and Teens are invited to the Lego Block Party to show off their building skills. Registration not required.

March 9 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 3 to 6 join Ms. Holly and Ms. Ashley from the ShopRite of Marlton to listen to a story and make a snack.

March 11 (4:30 p.m.) and March 12 (10:30 a.m.): Children with and without intellectual disabilities ages 2 to 7 are introduced to basic sport skills during Special Olympics Young Athletes, a sport and play program.

March 12 (2 p.m.): Kids ages 8 to 12 learn about the famous painter and sculptor Henri Matisse and make a piece of art during Crafternoon.

March 13 (10:30 a.m.): It’s Yoga Tyme. For ages 3 to 6.

March 13 (11:15 a.m.): Children in pre-kindergarten through third grade practice reading to volunteer Reading Buddies to encourage reading and build self-esteem.

March 13 (noon): Teens make a DIY LED Bookmark while supplies last during Teen Tech. Registration not required.

March 15 (1 p.m.): Teen volunteers work on a service project during the Teen Advisory Board.

March 15 (2 to 4 p.m.): Drop in to make a shamrock craft during Crafternoon. Registration not required.

March 15 (2 p.m.): The Teen Book Club discusses “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman.

March 16 (6:30 p.m.): Drop in for the Family Make-n-Take Craft. Supplies provided. For ages 3 and up.

March 16 (6:30 p.m.): Kids practice reading to therapy dogs from Loving Paws, who visit each month for reading and fun. All ages welcome.

March 19 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 2 to 5 explore different mediums during Toddler Art.

March 20 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Ballet is for ages 2 to 5.

March 22 (3 p.m.): Make kindness rocks during the Teen and Young Adult Special Needs Kindness Event.

March 23 (10:30 a.m.): Superhero Story Time is for ages 3 to 6.

March 26 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 2 and 3 join Ms. Mary for stories, songs and a craft during Time for Twos and Threes.

March 28 (11 a.m.): Children ages 5 to 12 learn about technology during the Marlton Kids Tech Club.

March 31 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 6 to 9 join Ms. Holly and Ms. Ashley from the ShopRite of Marlton for some kid-friendly cooking.

At the Maple Shade Library 856-779-9767:

March 2 (library hours): Drop in for the St. Patrick’s Day Make-n-Take Craft while supplies last. Registration not required.

March 3 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 2 to 6 focus on a letter of the alphabet during Morning Alphabet Story Time.

March 3 (4 p.m.): Children ages 2 to 6 focus on a letter of the alphabet during Afternoon Alphabet Story Time.

March 5 (4 p.m.): The 3D Printing Club is for ages 9 to 14.

March 6 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Toddler Story Time Fun features stories, songs and more. Registration not required.

March 10 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 13 to 17 are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board to make decisions about the library’s teen events and earn volunteer hours.

March 10 (6 p.m.): Children of all ages read aloud to Rover, a reading therapy dog.

March 13 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 6 and under laugh, wiggle, and giggle during the themed story time.

March 19 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 7 and up create art that lights up with paper circuits.

March 20 (library hours): Drop in for the Sunny Rainbow Make-n-Take Craft while supplies last. Registration not required.

March 20 (10:30 a.m.): The International Day of Happiness Story Time is for ages 2 to 6. Registration not required.

March 24 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Toddler Story Time Fun features stories, songs and more. Registration not required.

March 24 (4 p.m.): Perler Bead Pals ages 9 to 17 have fun creating.

March 26 (10:30 a.m.): The Reading and Rhythm Program is for ages 2 to 6. Registration not required.

March 31 (4 p.m.): Emerging Engineers ages 2 and up explore age-appropriate building set stations. Registration not required.

At the Pemberton Library 609-893-8262:

March 1 (2 p.m.): Kids ages 3 and up are invited to Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party.

March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (6:30 p.m.): Kids ages 7 and up are invited to join the Knit/Crochet Club. Beginners, please bring a crochet hook or knitting needles to learn basic stitches and get started on a project. Practice yarn provided for beginners. Registration not required.

March 4, 11, 18 and 25 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 18 months and up with their caregivers enjoy stories, a craft and playtime together during Toddler Time.

March 4 (6 p.m.): Kids ages 5 and up make Rainbow Blowers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5 (10:30 a.m.): Kids ages 2 to 4 are invited to pop into the library for some parachute games and playtime together.

March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Time fun is for children 17 months and under with their caregivers.

March 8 to March 14 (library hours): Drop in for the Umbrella Make-n-Take Craft. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 8 (1 p.m.): Kids ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board to help plan programs and service projects to earn volunteer hours.

March 8 (3 p.m.): Kids ages 5 and up make a Leprechaun Trap.

March 14 (10:30 a.m.): Sensory Story Time is for children ages 2 and up of all abilities with their caregivers.

March 14 (2 p.m.): Kids ages 2 to 6 join the STEM Academy for Young Kids for hands-on STEM activity.

March 15 to March 21 (library hours): Drop in for the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 15 (2 p.m.): Learn basic sewing skills and make Embroidered Tea Towels during Sewing 101. For ages 7 and up.

March 22 to March 28 (library hours): Drop in for the Spring Flower Crown Make-n-Take Craft. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 22 (2 p.m.): The Teen Book Club for readers ages 12 to 18 discusses “Sherwood” by Meagan Spooner.

March 25 (6 p.m.): Make a DIY Kaleidoscope. For ages 8 and up.

March 28 (11 a.m.): Kids ages 12 to 18 learn how to make cupcakes during Cooking 101.

March 28 (2 p.m.): It’s Movie Time. Rated PG. Registration not required.

March 29 to March 31 (library hours): Drop in for the Butterfly Make-n-Take Craft. All ages welcome. Registration not required.

March 29 (1:30 p.m.): Children ages 5 and up learn about George Seurat and create art in his style during the Picture This program.

March 29 (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.): Drop in to see if you can Beat the Librarian at a game. All ages welcome.

March 30 (5:30 p.m.): Kids ages 7 and up ready to graduate from easy readers to chapter books are invited to join the Ready Readers Book Club to discuss this month’s pick, “Babymouse Cupcake Tycoon” by Jennifer L. Holm.

March 31 (6:30 p.m.): Bring your sewing machine to the library to learn how make a travel roll during Machine Sewing 101. Supplies provided. For ages 12 and up.

At the Pinelands Library in Medford 609-654-6113:

March 2 (10:30 a.m.): Join Mr. Rick for Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Story Time for ages 3 to 6.

March 2 (4 p.m. 4:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.): Children of all ages practice their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to Gage, a registered therapy dog.

March 3, 17 (10:30 a.m.): Children ages 18 to 35 months enjoy stories, songs and more during Toddler Time.

March 3 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 4 to 12 join Ms. Beth Ann from the ShopRite of Medford for some kid-friendly cooking.

March 4 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 5 to 12 explore gadgets designed to foster their interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math during Full STEAM Ahead.

March 5, 19 (10:30 a.m.): Small Wonders Yoga is for ages 3 to 5.

March 9, 23 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 7 to 17 are invited to play or learn chess during Chess Club. Feel free to bring your own chess set.

March 10, 24 (10:30 a.m.): Baby Time fun is for children 18 months and under with their caregivers.

March 10, 24 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 5 to 12 work alone or in teams to create this week’s Lego Club challenge. Please do not bring your own Legos.

March 11 (6:30 p.m.): Children practice their reading skills and make a new friend by reading to a registered therapy dog. All ages welcome.

March 12, 26 (10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.): Kids ages 2 to 4 with their caregivers enjoy parachute games and playtime together.

March 16 (4 p.m.): Children ages 3 to 6 enjoy Story Time with Mr. Rick.

March 17 (4 p.m.): Kids ages 4 to 12 join Ms. Beth Ann from the ShopRite of Medford to learn how to prepare a healthy snack.

March 18 (4:30 p.m.): Kids ages 5 to 17 play Mario Party 3 on the Nintendo 64.

March 21 (11 a.m.): Mr. Scott the Music Man brings his interactive, high-energy program to the library. For ages 2 to 8.

March 25 (4 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.): Children practice their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to Buddy, a registered therapy dog.

At the Riverton Library 856-829-2476:

March 12, 26 (10:30 a.m.): Preschool Story Time features songs, stories and more. Registration not required.

March 17, 31 (10:30 a.m.): Preschoolers enjoy Toddler Time featuring songs, stories and more. Registration not required.