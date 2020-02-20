CHAMBERSBURG — A Peters Township woman was honored Tuesday for her two decades of service to senior citizens in long-term care.

Dee Allison, of Lemasters, was recognized before the Franklin County Board of Commissioners for her 20 years as an ombudsman volunteer.

The ombudsman program is a federal program focused on residents' rights in group homes, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

"These are individuals who are forgotten. Eighty-five percent of them don't see people outside the facility," said Traci Kline, executive director of the Franklin County Area Agency on Aging. "These [volunteers] make sure their rights are being upheld. They are great advocates."

Volunteers in the Franklin County ombudsman program visit 29 licensed long-term care facilities across the county. They are trained and follow federal guidelines in the work they do to advocate for the residents.

Allison said she got involved as a volunteer after her mother was in a facility. "I didn't always see things the way I would've like them to be," she recalled. So she wanted to change that for other residents who had no advocate.

Allison, having spent more than 20 years in the program, has impacted her share of residents in centers across the county. "When you think of the number of visits she has done and the number of reports documented ... she has probably touched thousands of lives," said Sheldon Schwartz, who is involved with the program.

"Even if you only helped one person, you helped," said Carmen Toro, ombudsman specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging's Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

But now, it's time for Allison to retire.

"It has been an exciting 20 years," she said during a ceremony Tuesday morning. "It's something I have enjoyed. It was my joy."

