Tim Stenger's business tends to run hot and cold on any given day, but that's a good thing. Stenger owns Premier HVAC Services, providing heating, air conditioning and air quality systems and maintenance throughout Franklin and Washington counties from his Antrim Township facility on Buchanan Trail West.

Right now, business is hot.

"We've had a lot of growth and we need more space," Stenger said. He plans to move Premier to a larger space in Greencastle.

Stenger purchased the former Greencastle Antique Mall building on South Washington Street at an auction in November.

"I've had my eye out for a property, but it happened real quick," Stenger said. "I went to the sale and lo and behold, I won the bid."

Relocating will allow Stenger to expand office and warehouse space, streamline operations and still include space for future growth.

"I envision it as a restoration project — to take a piece of Greencastle history and bring it back to life," he said.

The past

The property has a rich history in Greencastle, dating to 1846 when it got its start as a foundry known as Crowell Manufacturing Co.

The original structure burned down in 1870 and the present brick building was constructed.

According to local historians, Crowell built traction engines, hand pumps and threshers there, but grain drills were the company specialty.

Around 1877, the company rented out one corner to Mathias Möller, who built reed and pipe organs for prominent Hagerstown citizens, including U.S. Sen. Louis McComas and Gov. William Hamilton.

The property was purchased in 1901 by Geiser Manufacturing Co. of Waynesboro, as a site to build gas engines and tractors.

A hosiery company moved in later and in 1984, Lucchino Industries Inc. began manufacturing patio cushions and ladies' dresses. The property became the home of The Greencastle Antique Mall in 1987 and operated as such until Lucchino retired late last year.

The future

Stenger admits buying a 150-year-old building comes with challenges.

"It's not exactly ideal, but I can see the potential in it," he said. "I'm gonna have to put money into it to make it work for us."

He said he is currently getting together a plan to update the HVAC and electric and put in some offices.

"It's 18 feet to the rafters and open above that," Stenger said. "I'd like it to have an old warehouse industrial feel."

Stenger said he plans to rent out 4,700 square feet of the building as office space. "It's a little more space than we need," he admitted.

Staying in the community he grew up in is important to Stenger and his business.

A graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School and Franklin County Career and Technology Center, Stenger began his HVAC career on the Delmarva Peninsula after attending Delaware Technical College.

He returned to his hometown in 2010 and opened Premier HVAC in 2012.

"We're here, we're local and we're here to stay," he said.

And while he's definitely excited, he's not in a mad dash to get into the new digs.

"It's gonna be a long process of renovations," he said. "We're not in a huge rush. I hope to be over there by the end of the year."