A person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Marshall Drive near West 20th Street.

A person was taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Millcreek Township.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Marshall Drive near West 20th Street, authorities reported.

A vehicle veered off the road and went over a small hillside. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle received heavy damage.