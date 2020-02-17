Members of the Montgomery Township Police Department will conduct a 10-week citizens police academy that meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 3 through May 5.

The free program is offered to participants 18 years or older who are Montgomery Township residents, business owners or non-residents employed by companies located in the Township.

The classes, led by veteran police officers and detectives in conjunction with the Community Policing Unit, will review law enforcement responsibilities such as processing a mock crime scene investigation; police department organization with various units such as a K9 unit; day-to-day patrol procedures; examples of financial crimes; and the criminal justice system.

For information about the program or to register contact Officer Rob Johnson at 215-362-2301 or email rjohnson@montgomerytwp.org.