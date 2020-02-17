Here are the event details for this year.
Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association
Maple Taste & Tour
March 14 and 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Free tours
Participating maple syrup producers
ERIE COUNTY
Squirrel Creek Maple Products, Matthew Hickin, 9404 West Lake Road, Lake City.
Email: farmallguy123@gmail.com
Website: www.squirelcreekmaple.com
Phone: 814-602-1689
Northwestern High School Sugarhouse, Anthony Honeycutt 200 Harthan Way, Albion.
Email: ahoneycutt@nwsd.org
Phone: 814-490-7180
Website: http://albionffa.theaet.com/
Casbohm Maple and Honey, Chris and Cheryl Casbohm, 9750 Sherman Road, Albion.
Email: chris@mapleandhoney.com
Website: www.mapleandhoney.com
Phone: 814-756-4781
Yatzor’s Maple Products, Jeffrey Yatzor, 5860 Koman Road, Franklin Township.
Email: yatzormaple@gmail.com
Phone: 814-450-4056
Shumake’s Sugar Shack, Jim and Nicole Shumake, 11401 Hilltop Road, Albion.
Email: kneecoal26@gmail.com
Phone: 814-602-9533
Website: https://www.shumakesugarshack.com/
K&B Maple Syrup, Keith Talbott, 10967 West Road, Albion.
Email: beetablet100@hotmail.com
Phone: 814-756-0926
Austin’s Maple Products, D.J. Austin, 13738 Route 8/89, Venango Township
Email: djmissylynnea@aol.com
Phone: 814-431-9790
Fort LeBoeuf Maple, Bill Phillips, 2789 Dublin Road, Waterford
Email: phillipswf@aol.com
Phone: 814-796-3699
Hurry Hill Maple Farm and Museum, Jan Woods and Lisa Nathanson, 11424 Fry Road, Edinboro
Email: hurryhillfarm@verizon.net
Website: www.hurryhillfarm.org
Sweet Traditions, Casey and Kerrie Catalfu, 20110 Reed Road, Corry.
Email: jwiggersleader@hotmail.com
Phone: 814-964-1124
Triple Creek Maple Products, Gary and Shirley Bilek and family, 9225 Fillinger Road, Cranesville.
Email: triplecreekmaple@yahoo.com
Website: www.triplecreekmaple.com
Phone: 814-756-4500
Maple Lane Maple Products, Greg, Chris, Shaylyn and Cassidy Walberg, 9437 Philips Road, Union City.
Email: sibergirl@verizon.net
Phone: 814-739-9422
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Boylan Farms, Bob and Bonnie Boylan, 26308 Crossingville Road, Edinboro.
Email: boylanfarmsmaple@gmail.com
Phone: 814-734-5078
Howles Family Maple Products, Jason, Deanna, Donald and Kristine Howles, 27828 Patterson Road, Guys Mills.
Email: howlesmapleproducts@gmail.com
Website: www.howlesmaplefarm.com
The Willows at Little Conneauttee, Jim and Joann Reagles, 24057 Highway 99, Cambridge Springs.
Email: jrjr89@verizon.net
Phone: 814-720-7016
How Sweet It Is, Laura Dengler and Bob Kent, 19868 Greenleaf Drive, Saegertown.
Email: maplecandy@windstream.net
Phone: 814-763-2777
VENANGO COUNTY
Triple J Farms, Chris, Dana, Tom an Sue Szympruch, 315 Voorhees Road, Titusville.
Email: chrisszy@zoominternet.net
Website: www.triplejfarms.biz
Phone: 814-827-0198.
WARREN COUNTY
Maple Ridge Farms, Loren Cable, 1920 Fox Hill Road, Russell.
Email: cablesmapleridgefarm@hotmail.com
Phone: 814-757-5449
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NEW YORK
Senita Maple, Lonnie Senita, 10750 Stateline Road, Clymer, New York.
Email: senitamaple2015@gmail.com
Phone: 814-392-5200