Here are the event details for this year.

Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association

Maple Taste & Tour

March 14 and 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Free tours

Participating maple syrup producers

ERIE COUNTY

Squirrel Creek Maple Products, Matthew Hickin, 9404 West Lake Road, Lake City.

Email: farmallguy123@gmail.com

Website: www.squirelcreekmaple.com

Phone: 814-602-1689

Northwestern High School Sugarhouse, Anthony Honeycutt 200 Harthan Way, Albion.

Email: ahoneycutt@nwsd.org

Phone: 814-490-7180

Website: http://albionffa.theaet.com/

Casbohm Maple and Honey, Chris and Cheryl Casbohm, 9750 Sherman Road, Albion.

Email: chris@mapleandhoney.com

Website: www.mapleandhoney.com

Phone: 814-756-4781

Yatzor’s Maple Products, Jeffrey Yatzor, 5860 Koman Road, Franklin Township.

Email: yatzormaple@gmail.com

Phone: 814-450-4056

Shumake’s Sugar Shack, Jim and Nicole Shumake, 11401 Hilltop Road, Albion.

Email: kneecoal26@gmail.com

Phone: 814-602-9533

Website: https://www.shumakesugarshack.com/

K&B Maple Syrup, Keith Talbott, 10967 West Road, Albion.

Email: beetablet100@hotmail.com

Phone: 814-756-0926

Austin’s Maple Products, D.J. Austin, 13738 Route 8/89, Venango Township

Email: djmissylynnea@aol.com

Phone: 814-431-9790

Fort LeBoeuf Maple, Bill Phillips, 2789 Dublin Road, Waterford

Email: phillipswf@aol.com

Phone: 814-796-3699

Hurry Hill Maple Farm and Museum, Jan Woods and Lisa Nathanson, 11424 Fry Road, Edinboro

Email: hurryhillfarm@verizon.net

Website: www.hurryhillfarm.org

Sweet Traditions, Casey and Kerrie Catalfu, 20110 Reed Road, Corry.

Email: jwiggersleader@hotmail.com

Phone: 814-964-1124

Triple Creek Maple Products, Gary and Shirley Bilek and family, 9225 Fillinger Road, Cranesville.

Email: triplecreekmaple@yahoo.com

Website: www.triplecreekmaple.com

Phone: 814-756-4500

Maple Lane Maple Products, Greg, Chris, Shaylyn and Cassidy Walberg, 9437 Philips Road, Union City.

Email: sibergirl@verizon.net

Phone: 814-739-9422

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Boylan Farms, Bob and Bonnie Boylan, 26308 Crossingville Road, Edinboro.

Email: boylanfarmsmaple@gmail.com

Phone: 814-734-5078

Howles Family Maple Products, Jason, Deanna, Donald and Kristine Howles, 27828 Patterson Road, Guys Mills.

Email: howlesmapleproducts@gmail.com

Website: www.howlesmaplefarm.com

The Willows at Little Conneauttee, Jim and Joann Reagles, 24057 Highway 99, Cambridge Springs.

Email: jrjr89@verizon.net

Phone: 814-720-7016

How Sweet It Is, Laura Dengler and Bob Kent, 19868 Greenleaf Drive, Saegertown.

Email: maplecandy@windstream.net

Phone: 814-763-2777

VENANGO COUNTY

Triple J Farms, Chris, Dana, Tom an Sue Szympruch, 315 Voorhees Road, Titusville.

Email: chrisszy@zoominternet.net

Website: www.triplejfarms.biz

Phone: 814-827-0198.

WARREN COUNTY

Maple Ridge Farms, Loren Cable, 1920 Fox Hill Road, Russell.

Email: cablesmapleridgefarm@hotmail.com

Phone: 814-757-5449

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NEW YORK

Senita Maple, Lonnie Senita, 10750 Stateline Road, Clymer, New York.

Email: senitamaple2015@gmail.com

Phone: 814-392-5200