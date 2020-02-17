Girls in grades 5-8 are invited to the Lansdale branch of the American Association of University Women‘s “Discover Your Future,” a STEM workshop to be held 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 7 at Montgomery County Community College campus, 340 Dekalb Pike, in Blue Bell.

The event will feature women leaders and professionals working in the fields of biology, chemistry, technology, engineering, physics and math. The mentoring initiative is designed to be an interactive environment and present various career opportunities available to the attendees.

Event organizers want to address the stereotype that girls are less capable or not interested in STEM subjects with a program to introduce career choices to inspire young girls.

The American Association of University Women is a nonpartisan advocacy organization dedicated to advancing gender equality for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. For more information, or to register for the event, visit AAUWLansdale.org/dyf.