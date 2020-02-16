Some government agencies and other offices will be closed.

Because of the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, some government agencies and other offices will be closed around the Erie region.

Banks: Closed Monday.

Buses: Regular EMTA bus and Lift service Monday.

Erie City Hall: Open Monday.

Erie County Courthouse: Closed Monday.

Erie Times-News: Open Monday.

Financial markets: Closed Monday.

Library: Erie County Public Library: Closed Monday.

Liquor stores: Open Monday.

Mail: Most postal service offices closed Monday; no mail delivery. However, the office at 2108 E. 38th St. will be open for retail transactions and drop-off from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

PennDOT Driver's License Center: Closed Monday.

State offices: Closed Monday.

U.S. District Courthouse: Closed Monday.