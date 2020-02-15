Very rare in winter, a black vulture was spotted.

Rarely recorded in winter was a pair of green-winged teal in Edinboro on Feb. 11. Also very rare in winter was a black vulture spotted feeding on a deer carcass near Vista 1 at Presque Isle State Park on Feb. 10. It was also seen the following day at the same place. Their normal winter range is across the southern states reaching their northern limit in southeastern Pennsylvania.

A Thayer’s type Iceland gull was observed off Niagara boat launch on Feb. 9. Once considered a separate species, Thayer’s gull has now considered part of the Iceland gull complex.

— Jerry McWilliams