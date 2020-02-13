Antrim Township supervisors are getting ready to sell 26.6 acres purchased 15 years ago along U.S. 11 south of Greencastle.

On Jan. 21, 2005, the township bought the land for $1 million from the estate of Alma B. Oaks, as the planned location of a new township municipal building.

The new office was never built, the time is right to sell the property and after a brief executive session Tuesday night, supervisors passed a resolution needed as part of the legal process.

The township must petition the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for permission to sell the land. The resolution authorizes John Lisko, solicitor, and Brad Graham, administrator, to sign and file the necessary documents.

The timeline for when the sale can take place will be determined by when the court rules on the petition.

"It's a simple matter, we're hoping within the next month the judge will approve it," Lisko said.

There have been a number of inquiries and the land will be sold either at public auction or by sealed bids, with options for five individual lots or one large tract, depending on which brings the better price.

Infrastructure includes a road through the middle, sewer, gas, water and electric.

Supervisor John Coleman said he would like to see it used for smaller commercial businesses, which he estimated would mean 200 jobs.

"We'd like to sell the property and put the money back into township coffers for worthwhile projects," said Supervisor Pat Hearty.