Rescue Hose Co. volunteers will present their 85th Hobo Entertainers season entitled “I Am An American!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5, 6 and 7, in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium on South Ridge Avenue, Greencastle. Featuring more than 70 volunteers, the show will feature patriotic songs of America.

The first Rescue Hose Co. volunteer entertainment program began in 1929 as a fundraiser and this is believed to be the longest running all-volunteer fire company variety entertainment group in the United States.

Under the director of Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, the show will see Todd Roland return with Benny Thomas as premier end-men.

A chorus and band will blend the tones of many popular songs with a hometown flavor, including:

“Battle of New Orleans” by Harry Gsell

“Ragged Old Flag” by Ray Mowen Jr.

“Ballad of the Green Berets” by Todd Roland

“Where The Stars And Stripes And The Eagles Fly" by Phil Oberholzer

“The Yankee Doodle Boy” by Daryl Freshman

“More Than A Name On The Wall" by Benny Thomas

Chorus selections also will include “This Land Is Your Land," "You’re A Grand Old Flag," "This Is My Country," "Over There," "America The Beautiful," "God Bless America" and "Smile Awhile.

“The Bones” will be performed by The Wolfes.

Solos and groups include Bill Brown, Carl and Lily Fahnestock, Dr. Dave Reeder and the HOCO Quartet, as well as piano by Trevor Timmons, banjo and guitar by Carl Fahnestock, drums by Craig Wolfe, bass guitar by Durand Walter and harmonica and mandolin by Lily Fahnestock.

Tickets are $6 per person. Children 10 and under will be admitted for $3. Tickets will available at the door each evening. Proceeds benefit the Rescue Hose Co. Inc., which has provided fire, rescue and emergency medical services to the Greencastle-Antrim community since 1896.

On Saturday, March 7, Shady Grove Troop 95 Scouting units (Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venture Crew) will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the high school cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Hobo Entertainers will take their show on the road for residents of Menno Haven (Chambers Point) on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. and Laurel Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m.