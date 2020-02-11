New television program will revitalize an entire town.

UNION CITY — Union City revitalization could have a national audience next year.

Union City Borough has applied to host the HGTV “Home Town Takeover.” The new program will feature HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier “breathing new life” into an entire town, according to the television network website.

“Citizens of the selected town can expect to witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes as well as the revitalization of public spaces — parks, local diners or restaurants and outdoor recreation areas,” according to HGTV.

The description seems to have been written for Union City, borough leaders said.

The town has conceptual drawings to improve each of its downtown buildings and soon will have plans to improve local parks and the town's “gateway” intersection, where a public park and the former Union City Dinor are located. The gateway plans will include proposals to reuse or replace the long-vacant restaurant.

And there are plenty of significant turn-of-the-20th-century homes in need of TLC in residential neighborhoods bordering the downtown.

The HGTV team could make some of those improvements reality, said Steve Bishop, project manager for the Union City Community Foundation. Bishop completed the online application for the “Home Town Takeover” on behalf of Union City Borough and the nonprofit Union City Pride.

“We feel like we've laid a really good foundation for revitalization over the last year or two, and this could be one of the things that advances our cause,” Bishop said.

It's also a bit of a long shot.

“I think I saw that something like 1,600 communities had applied for the 'Takeover,'” Bishop said. “But we feel like we've dotted our I's, crossed our T's and put a lot of effort into this, and that we might as well put our hat in the ring.”

A 5-minute video required for the HGTV application includes scenes of Union City included in a WQLN “Our Town” episode plus new footage provided by WQLN and an aerial drone. The voice-over summarizes past revitalization efforts and initiatives currently in progress.

The Union City Community Foundation covered video production costs.

There's no word on when HGTV will choose a location for “Home Town Takeover.”

“We've taken our best shot and now will sit back and wait and see what happens,” Bishop said. “It's like the lottery; you can't win if you don't play.”

Ben and Erin Napier renovate individual residences in their native Laurel, Mississippi, on HGTV's “Home Town” series, now in its fourth season. The spinoff “Takeover” series will air next year.

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNMyers.