Want a slice of cake to go along with your history lesson? Then Washington Crossing Historic Park will be the place for you Sunday.

From noon to 4 p.m., organizers of Friends of Washington Crossing Park will host a celebration for George Washington‘s 288th birthday at the park’s visitor center, 1112 River Road, Upper Makefield.

Visitors will be greeted by volunteers donning period dress as infantry, lieutenants and colonels for the free event, which will offer various children‘s activities in park buildings and the visitor center. Guests will join in for a rendition of “Happy Birthday” at 3 p.m. before a cake is cut with a sword by Washington, who will be portrayed like in previous years by Langhorne police Chief John Godzieba.

Artists 12 and younger can enter into a chance to win a prize as part of the park’s first-ever “Let’s Draw George!” contest.

The birthday bash will be the first in many activities planned at the park this year.

Activities this spring include a lecture on Washington on April 19, Wheat & Sheep Day on April 25, Washington Crossing Spring Brewfest on May 2, a hearth cooking class May 9 and a jazz on the riverbank event May 23.

For more information, contact the park at 215-493-4076, info@washingtoncrossingpark.org or by visiting washingtoncrossingpark.org.