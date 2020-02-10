Public Financial Management Inc. is helping the city of Erie develop a long-term financial stability plan.

Public Financial Management Inc. will present its final assessment of the city of Erie’s financial health to Erie City Council in March.

Council has scheduled a March 5 study session to review the report and hear from representatives of the Philadelphia-based consulting firm, according to City Clerk Rose Boyer‘s office.

That meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St.

PFM is working with the city on a long-range financial management plan and delivered a draft of its final report to Mayor Joe Schember’s administration in late December.

Schember said his staffers are finishing their review. Gordon Mann, PFM‘s director, said an administrative review of PFM’s report before presentation to City Council is not unusual.

“We‘re ready to implement whatever changes they recommend,” Schember said.

PFM is working with the city as part of the state’s Early Intervention Program for struggling municipalities. The firm made several suggestions to city officials in September in a preliminary report.

Those suggestions were aimed at helping the city curb structural budget issues.

The suggestions included contributing millions of additional dollars to employee pension funds; lowering pension earnings assumptions and increasing the portion of earned income taxes earmarked for pension payments.

The last two suggestions were included in the city’s 2020 budget.

Mann has said the final report is “a longer narrative document” that summarizes all of PFM’s findings and focuses on strategies the city can use in 2020 and beyond.

The report also has additional recommendations regarding how the city can manage the growth of employee-related costs such as salaries, health insurance and overtime.

Additionally, Mann said, the final report “has more recommendations about how the city should manage the growth in those costs, most of which will require collective bargaining with the employee unions.”

PFM is the city’s state-required consultant for the Early Intervention Program, which the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development oversees.

The firm is being paid $180,000 for its work. City Council supported Schember’s decision to hire PFM.

DCED awarded the city a $162,000 grant in 2019 that was earmarked for paying PFM. The city then matched that grant with $18,000 that was included in the city’s 2019 budget specifically for an Early Intervention Program consultant.

The program provides matching grants to aid municipalities in hiring experts who can help develop long-range plans to manage their finances and operations.

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNflowers.