Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Bell Acres
656 Campmeeting Road, Gail S Craft Brooks to Margaret Ann Rothenberger, $270,000.
Coraopolis
920 Second Ave., J2 Investments L.P. to Coraopolis Partners LLC, $800,000.
1221 Fourth Ave., Vincent Treonze to VS & Sons LLC, $60,000.
1038 Wilson Pl, Michelle Maiese to Dominic Ierace and Chelsea Ali, $132,000.
Crescent Twp.
924 Harper Road, Lynn Capozzi Love to C & B 1 LLC, $100,000.
346 Hart Drive, G & E Real Estate Management Services In to JPSMLS Investments LLC, $170,000.
Edgeworth
306 Challis Ln, Matthew Werb to Zachary and Rebecca Reeder, $239,000.
305 Shady Ln, John Zimmerman Jr. to Matthew and Lucy Werb, $435,000.
Findlay Twp.
Unknown Address, Beth Ann DiGregory et al. to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, $879,788.
215 Birchwood Ln, Leslie Ackland to Brandon Collins and Katelyn Cassidy, $265,950.
Leet Twp.
162 Mound St., Lawrence Silverstein to Andrew Dripps, $14,000.
Leetsdale
551 Beaver Road, Shirley J Schubel Willison trustee to Nicole Kutcher, $134,000.
Moon Twp.
974 Beaver Grade Road, 974 Beaver Grade LLC to Traci Properties LLC, $1,350,000.
1404 Beers School Road, Clyde Meanor to Louis Essey Jr., $175,000.
706 Canterbury Drive, Thomas Green Jr. to Joshua Hedges and Yaroslava Petrunak, $205,000.
357 Flaugherty Run Road, Alan Gerard to Gerard Properties 2 LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $216,688).
357 Flaugherty Run Road, Alan Gerard to Gerard Properties 2 LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $221,560).
1129 Maple Street Ext., Timothy Mercer to Brian Scott and Ruth Monica Mihalyi, $266,300.
2128 Montour Street Ext., Richard Arena to Joseph Curigliano III and Brittan Curigliano, $375,000.
568 Moon Clinton Road, Andrew Honess to Thomas and Nancy Fryc, $295,000.
121 S Jamestown Road, Joseph Paul Curigliano III to Ryan and Bianca Murray, $256,000.
5090 Sanlin Drive, Regina Delaney to Louis Jander IV, $50,000.
North Fayette Twp.
513 Carolina Drive, Richard Shutok to David and Cheryl Mascio, $230,000.
225 Chestershire Drive, Michelle Rosensteel to Jeffrey Castello, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,252).
102 Derby Ln, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.
307 Dupont Drive, Courtyards at the Preserves LLC to Charles and Frances Metcalf, $397,500.
3006 Estate Drive, Brittany M Buzzelli Gilfillan to Meghan Benson, $157,000.
2667 Hawthorne Drive, Kathryn Sieckowski to Breanna Sutton, $156,000.
Kelso Road, Nancy Wilbur to Limestone Spring Acquisitions LLC, $85,252.
519 N McDonald St., Joseph Schidek to DEC West Properties LLC, $16,000.
7321 Noblestown Road, Kenneth Welty to Joseph Mottiqua and McKenzie Hollenbaugh, $290,000.
103 Raymond Drive, Paul Kincaid to Theodore Valenti and Terra Marshall, $250,000.
167 Saddle Ridge Drive, NVR Inc. to Neil Yost and Kristina Wesling, $336,630.
Robinson Twp.
540 Burkes Drive, Christopher Blatt to Jay and Tran Humphrey, $430,000.
112 Cole Drive, Daniel Kohler to Willie Boozer, $335,000.
67 Forest Grove Road, Jack Anderson to Timothy John and Cassandra Tournay, $325,000.
1208 Kenzie Drive, John Morihlatko III to Bradley Albert and Elif Halverson, $145,000.
230 Sonni Ln, NVR Inc. to Brock and Victoria Nichol, $498,928.
232 Sonni Ln, NVR Inc. to Timmy Tran and Julie Rush, $487,025.
1004 Sutherland Drive, TMI Pittsburgh FIS L.P. to AHIP PA Pittsburgh 1004 Properties LLC, $7,374,264.
641 Woodcrest Drive, Frank Douglas Reabe to Kenneth Ferenc, $177,500.
Sewickley
140 Bradley Ln, Christie White to John Franolich, $205,000.