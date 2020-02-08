MONT ALTO — On Feb. 5, Penn State Mont Alto welcomed close to 40 students from Waynesboro, Harrisburg, Carlisle, and Fairfield for the American Mathematical Competitions for high school students administered by the Mathematical Association of America.

The Mont Alto campus is the only public site for the AMC in the local area and one of only six in Pennsylvania. According to the MAA, the contest is intended to spur interest in mathematics and to develop talent through solving challenging problems in a timed, multiple-choice format.

For some students, this was the third or fourth consecutive year competing, while others were competing for the first time. “I’ve done the AMC for the past four years, each time is added exposure to difficult math questions that I appreciate towards my drive for a STEM career," explained Amber Lee of Waynesboro.

For fellow student, Mercedes Wolverton of Carlisle, 2020 marked her first year competing at the Mont Alto campus. “I am glad I took the AMC and am grateful for Penn State Mont Alto for giving me this chance. The AMC is not like any other standardized test, it allows students of math to differentiate themselves with their problem solving skills," Wolverton said. "You could say I have practiced for the AMC since the sixth grade when I started taking classes through Art of Problem Solving. For the first time I was truly challenged and was not only taught the building blocks of mathematics but also the problem solving behind the problems. I am thankful there are programs like the AMC that support math kids like me, and look forward to taking this test again next year.”

The contest is open to all students, including those who are home-schooled students if they meet the MAA age and grade equivalency requirements. Students who performed above a certain level in the contest will be invited to participate in additional competitions up to and including the International Mathematical Olympiad.

"This is such a great opportunity for students to develop and enhance their problem-solving skills. The types of questions on these exams really stretch the students outside of what they’d typically encounter in their math course content," said Ashley Wiley, Penn State Mont Alto instructor in mathematics, who coordinated the contests. "Some students come having put in a lot of preparation and study time. Others come maybe for the first time to experience what it’s like and get an idea for how to prepare the following year."

- Penn State Mont Alto's Ashley Wiley contributed to this article.