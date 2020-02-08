U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb cites landmark Aliquippa steelworkers case after voting for pro-union legislation.

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb voted for pro-union legislation on Thursday then highlighted the landmark ruling involving J&L Steel Corp. workers in Aliquippa on social media, saying that is where workers’ rights were “fought & won.”

The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act passed the House 224 to 194 mostly along party lines after a strong lobbying effort by organized labor. In an online post, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO said the bill “would be the largest step forward in workers’ rights in nearly a century.”

After the vote, Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, said legislation would “reform our labor laws and protect and expand workers’ rights to organize, bargain collectively and ensure they’re treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

According to the Washington Post, the bill, which faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, would increase penalties against companies that retaliate against workers for organizing, give workers more power in workplace disputes, and extend collective-bargaining rights to “hundreds of thousands” of new workers.

Another result of the legislation, the Post reported, would be a weakening of “right-to-work” laws in 27, which allow employees to work at a unionized company without joining or paying dues to the union.

On Thursday night, Lamb posted on his campaign Twitter account (@ConorLambPA) that, “Aliquippa #PA17 is where the NLRA was fought & won. Now, western PA will again be the proving ground for the argument that when any workers organize, all workers benefit. As Eisenhower said: only a fool would deprive working people of their right to join a union of their choice.”

That was a reference to the 1937 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the National Labor Relations Act that stemmed from J&L firing several union steel mill workers in Aliquippa for their organizing efforts. The company had been ordered to reinstate the workers.

“You proved it at the ballot box in 2018,” Lamb said in another Twitter post. “Together we made sure the world knew that western PA was proud of the strength of our unions. Let's do it again in 2020 & bring the #PROAct closer to becoming law.”

National Right to Work Committee President Mark Mix released a statement criticizing those lawmakers who supported the PRO Act, saying it was a “back door way” to force union membership and would inevitably hurt job growth.

“The union bosses must be grinning from ear to ear,” he said. “Congressman Lamb, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the union-label puppets in the House once again put the interests of their Big Labor buddies far ahead of the interests of the American worker.”