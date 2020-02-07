A federal bankruptcy court trustee overseeing the case involving the owner of the closed Ellwood City Medical Center has had enough of requests by the company to extend its deadline for providing required financial information.

Paul A. Randolph, acting U.S. trustee, filed an objection Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District to Americore Holdings LLC‘s latest petition to give it another 14 days to file schedules of assets and liabilities and statements on financial affairs.

Americore already has been granted two extensions and was supposed to file the required documents by Tuesday, but did not and filed late Tuesday for another extension to Feb. 18.

In his petition, Americore CEO Grant White said he left the day-to-day operations to the individual CEOs for each hospital, including Beverly Annarumo at the medical center, who left the hospital on Jan. 3. He said her resignation and being unable to hire a financial adviser because of money constraints were among the reasons he has not been able to successfully compile the information required.

Randolph said it has been more than 36 days since Americore filed for Chapter 11 protection, which he said should have been plenty of time. And he added that the excuses offered by White are not sufficient to provide for more time under bankruptcy court statutes.

“In a time period of more than a month, the debtors have provided essentially no information to the United States Trustee,” he said. “Creditors have been similarly stonewalled.”

Randolph added that Americore still is operating two hospitals, St. Alexius in St. Louis, Mo., and Izard County Medical Center in Calico Rock, Ark., but has not provided any recent financial reports with the court from either facility. He noted the latest report from St. Alexius is 13 months old and the latest from Izard County is 31 months old.

Because of this Randolph and the creditors have no way of knowing how Americore is continuing to operate the hospitals, especially since a request from the company to seek a $5 million loan from a California company that White said was direly needed was rejected by the court last month.

Randolph said he believes Americore likely is violating the court‘s cash collateral order and thus he and the creditors cannot wait another two weeks to see what is going on.

Also, he said the court needs to take into account the care of patients now being served by the two hospitals.

"Grant White is a grossly incompetent manager, who places his own personal interests above patient safety,“ Randolph said.

He added that Izard County Medical Center has stopped paying for employee health insurance, which likely will result in its employees seeking other employment, further placing patents at risk.

“The United States Trustee needs immediate access to the debtors’ financial information,” Randolph said. “This information will allow the United States Trustee to take appropriate actions to protect the bankruptcy estate, as well as the safety of the patients currently in the care of these debtors.”

Because of the situation, Randolph also has filed a motion asking for an executor or trustee be named to oversee Americore operations or for the case to be dismissed. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors also is asking for a trustee to be named.

Americore likely will get at least an unofficial extension on its filings because the hearing on Randolph‘s motions are not scheduled until Feb. 20, but if the company is found not to be complying then the case could end up either dismissed or converted to Chapter 7 liquidation status.