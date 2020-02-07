Tri-State Pain Institute remains open while it seeks to reorganize its debts.

Financial mismanagement and a series of lawsuits contributed to the Tri-State Pain Institute's decision to file for bankruptcy in late January, according to new court filings.

The pain-management clinic, at 2374 Village Common Drive in Millcreek Township, remains open while it pursues Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a business to reorganize its debts and pay creditors over time.

Under early rulings in the case, Tri-State will be able to continue paying its employees and its founder, Joseph M. Thomas, M.D. Thomas will receive $360,000, paid out on a semi-monthly basis, according the rulings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas P. Agresti granted the request to pay Thomas and Tri-State's employees, which were among several motions filed by the pain institute, at the first court hearing in the clinic's bankruptcy proceedings on Jan. 27.

The pain institute employs 27 people, according to the filings.

Orders issued after last week's hearing hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Erie indicate that a series of lawsuits stemming from a 2017 MRSA outbreak at Tri-State Pain Institute will play a major role as the clinic grapples with its debts.

“Debtor's owner (Thomas) indicated that the defense of these claims is causing Debtor to incur very high monthly legal fees,” Agresti wrote in one order. “The court is therefore led to believe that these particular claims play a significant part in the financial difficulties facing the debtor, and that the manner in which they are to be addressed is a key issue in the bankruptcy.”

Agresti ordered Thomas to file papers explaining whether he has liability coverage through an insurance carrier and, if so, why the insurance is not covering his legal expenses in the MRSA lawsuits.

The motions also indicate another source of difficulty at Tri-State: financial mismanagement.

“The primary reason for the bankruptcy filing is that the debtor, while being successful in its industry, suffered severe cash-flow issues caused, in part, by the debtor's poor management, for which those responsible have since been removed,” wrote Tri-State's lawyer, Gary Skiba.

The filing does not go into any further detail about the management issues.

The clinic's bankruptcy petition, filed Jan. 23, revealed millions of dollars in debts, including $6 million owed to Wells Fargo for equipment and inventory.

Tri-State also faced the possibility that its medical equipment could be repossessed in a lawsuit over a $1.7 million debt to TIAA Commercial Finance Inc., a Missouri-based company.

Thomas and Tri-State Pain Institute face seven lawsuits stemming from the MRSA outbreak, which the Erie Times-News first reported in October.

State and county health officials linked the outbreak to injection practices at Tri-State and reported that it affected up to nine people who underwent procedures at the clinic between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, 2017, according to letters filed with the lawsuits.

By filing for bankruptcy, Tri-State Pain Institute paused the pending litigation while its debts are reorganized. Thomas has not personally filed for bankruptcy, but asked on Jan. 29 to be included under the bankruptcy protections so that the claims against him are also put on hold.

“The debtor through its reorganization efforts will endeavor to free up enough cash to meaningfully pay claims of all claimants in the most efficient and economically sensible manner,” Skiba wrote. “It is essential that debtor's founder and principal not be bombarded with ongoing collection demands and/or legal actions while his attention is required for a successful reorganization.”

Agresti has not yet ruled on that request. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in federal court in Erie to deal with that and a number of other motions filed in the case.

