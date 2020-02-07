Noise can and does cause serious health problems in humans, animals, plants and nearly every living thing. There are only a few things we can do to protect ourselves and nature. Most are simple, and No. 1 is avoid loud and continuous sounds.

It does not matter what season it is. The relative quiet of Presque Isle State Park is wonderful. As you walk, bike, run, swim, bird watch, skateboard, or sit at a picnic table and read, you are away from most of our everyday noise pollution. However, even in the park, there are times when some of the city's noise floats into visitors' lives.

Last week, when my wife and I were walking on the park, a train horn blared its way through town, and the sound from it was clear as a bell on the park. It was a typical example of noise pollution. Yet, that was not bad enough, because, within 5 minutes, a second train made its run through town with an even louder echoing sound. I know this is not usual and it was caused mainly by the wind and air conditions that day. However, it still was noise pollution.

Noise is one of the very nasty kinds of pollution. We are all subject to it in our daily lives, but all other living things on the planet are affected. Nevertheless, this type of pollution is so pervasive today that most of us often fail even to notice it.

Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans and/or other living organisms. Experts indicate that sound levels of less than 70 dB are not damaging. Exposure for more than 8 hours to constant noise higher than 85 dB could be hazardous. For example, if you work an 8-hour day close to a busy highway, you are exposed to traffic noise pollution.

Believe it not, it has been determined that we humans are solely responsible for creating man-made noise and are now bearing the many consequences. The ill-effects of noise pollution on our health are many. The medical profession has told us that it is a major cause of numerous diseases and disorders.

NOISE (also known as unwanted sound) can come from just about anywhere. It can come from the drone of cars and trucks on a nearby road, a barking dog, or even your earbuds turned too loud while listening to your favorite music on your iPod. It doesn't take much to trigger harm.

We all know the sound of the landscaper's blowers, screeching sirens, thunderous jackhammers, and the sound from a busy street, or highway are known to harm a person's hearing. But that is not all that noise pollution can do. Studies have shown that it is getting worse each year. The World Health Organization says that the impact of noise is comparable to air pollution. However, unlike smog or diesel exhaust, noise pollution receives little attention.

A few years ago, I became aware that once I was on Presque Isle, I would move into an area where the noise level was 70 percent or more lessened. Over the years, the park has become a refuge where I can walk, find a picnic table and write, watch the wildlife and even hold a quiet conversation without having to raise my voice.

Physicians tell us that damage will often begin at somewhat modest levels of sound. As with environmental toxins, the health impact is based upon frequency, intensity, and duration of the sounds we are exposed to. Living in a city usually produces nearly constant harmful levels of noise. The suburbs and rural areas are a bit better; however, if you work in the city and have a lengthy commute, you are prone to experience louder traffic noise and some loud work situations.

HUMAN DISEASES CAUSED BY NOISE POLLUTION

Hypertension Hearing loss Sleep disturbances Cardiovascular dysfunctions Dementia Psychological problems Child development problems Mood swings and other behavioral conditions Headaches Poor cognitive functions Concentration and communication

Excessive noise pollution, from the city streets and highways to the woodlands and ocean's commercial shipping traffic, can be harmful to not only humans but to plants, trees, wildlife, birds, and marine life.

Plants & Trees: The ripple effects of noise pollution can last for decades. Many plants and trees rely on birds and other animals to deliver the essential pollen from one flower or tree to the next or disperse their seeds, but many birds and animals are adapting to the noise by changing their behavior or moving to quieter locations. Consequently, noise is altering the landscape for trees and plants.

Animals: By changing the essential balance that has endured for centuries between predator and prey exposure and evasion, plus interfering with the use of sound in communication, in reproduction, and navigation, noises have had a detrimental effect on animals. Even many of the effects that plague humans also negatively affect most animals. These factors include hearing and heart rate.

Marine Life: Because sound is to underwater life is as important as sight to humans, noise pollution is disrupting life below the surface of the waters of the world. Underwater sound is the primary sense for mating, communicating, hunting, and survival. Studies have shown that in the last 30 years, traffic on the oceans, seas, and lakes has increased 16-fold. The sound related to this increase plus the new world-wide drilling for gas and oil has gone up 800 percent. These artificial noises in the water have altered the marine life's ability to distinguish and evaluate their auditory scene.

What are the solutions to our noise pollution problems? There are no solutions because the world today is full of sounds that affect our lives daily, and there does not seem any possible way we are going rid ourselves of this problem. The only solution for us humans is to protect ourselves somehow because it looks like noise pollution is here to stay. Here are a few best practices to reduce or prevent noise in our lives:

Close windows

Use earplugs

Improve home insulation

Install a fence

Keep the low volume on electronics

Plant trees

Take care of your cars

Get sound-friendly furniture

Cancel or mask the sound with white sound

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is the author of nine books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station. He is past chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.