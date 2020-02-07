Americore Holdings LLC might not be the official owner of the now-closed Ellwood City Medical Center much longer.

South Carolina-based Penn Med LLC, which last year served judgment on Americore on more than $5 million in debt, has this week filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District to be allowed to enforce its mortgage on the Pershing Street hospital.

The petition, filed Wednesday, asks the court to provide relief from a stay on outside legal proceedings while Americore‘s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case moves through the system. Penn Med wants to take control of the medical center and all related buildings.

The petition does not reveal what Penn Med intends to do with the facility, but John Hamilton, an attorney for the company, said his client would like to see the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 10, reopened.

Americore and other creditors have until Feb. 19 to object to the motion. A hearing on this matter and several others involving Americore is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Penn Med claims in its petition that it now is owed $5.39 million from Americore. It values the Ellwood City property at $6 million.

The debt originates from a $4.5 million loan Penn Med provided to Americore on Oct. 31, 2017, right around the time it acquired the former Ellwood City Medical Center. Americore was supposed to repay the loan with a $500,000 bonus fee and 15 percent interest by Sept. 30, 2018.

However, Penn Med filed a confession of judgment on April 1, 2019, in Lawrence County Court saying it had not been paid and was owed $5.23 million, including interest and penalties.

A confession of judgment is a legal document that lets the plaintiff file a ruling against a defendant without having to go through normal court proceedings, and the defendant has few legal remedies to fight the order. Pennsylvania is one of the few states that allow enforcement of the documents.

Penn Med ended up dropping the judgment on July 29, saying it had received an undisclosed payment, but left open the option to refile.

In the interim, Penn Med convinced Ellwood City Council to amend its hospital/medical zoning ordinance covering the hospital property to allow for nursing-home type businesses to locate there because of concern the original allowances were too limited.

This is the second petition to come before the bankruptcy court that could push Americore out. The Pennsylvania Attorney General‘s Office refiled a request this week to move forward with a lawsuit it filed in Lawrence County Orphans Court that asks the court to force Americore to make all required payments to its workers and bring the hospital up to compliance or relinquish control of the facility.