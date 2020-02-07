Challenges Menu
WAYNE TWP. - Challenges: Options in Aging, 1405 Woodside Ave., is an innovative community facility offering a variety of educational, recreational and health-related activities to help support the independence of adults ages 50+ who live in Lawrence County.
Monday – Mango barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp.
Tuesday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit salad.
Wednesday – Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans, whole grain sandwich roll, mandarin oranges.
Thursday – Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, fresh fruit.
Friday – Valentine’s Day Party, pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas, Italian bread, assorted cream filled cupcakes.