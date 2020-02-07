The Westampton Land Development Board approved an application for a 634,000-square-foot logistics center on Western Drive, on a property originally planned for housing.

WESTAMPTON — Plans for a massive warehouse to be built on over 40 acres of open space behind the Towne Crossing Shopping Center are moving forward.

The Westampton Land Development Board approved an application Wednesday from MRP Industrial NE LLC to build a 634,000-square-foot logistics center at 50 Western Drive.

The property was originally planned to be the site of 456 multi-family rental units, which included 28 units designated for moderate- to low-income residents.

In 2014, the township approved a redevelopment agreement with Woodmont Properties LLC to develop the site. Last year the township terminated the agreement after it was discovered the property had been lost in foreclosure, and in July the township committee named the Baltimore-based distribution facility developer as the redeveloper for the property.

The plan calls for a 634,000-square-foot warehouse, with potential office space at each corner of the building, over 150 loading docks, 181 trailer parking storage spaces and 214 parking stalls. Access to the property would be from Western Drive.

It would employ around 200 people and could be used by up to two tenants. The warehouse would be staffed for two shifts per day.

The property, which consists of three lots, is west of the New Jersey Turnpike, northeast of the Towne Crossing Shopping Center, north of the Courtyard by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express and Suites, south of the BCCAP Senior Housing and water tower, and southwest of the Hancock Hollow neighborhood.

The property also connects to the Burlington Center mall property, which includes 360 acres and is slated for redevelopment. MRP Industrial, the warehouse developer, is working with real estate investment firm Clarion Partners to develop in the former mall site.

Clarion Partners bought the dilapidated Burlington Center in January, paying $20.2 million for the land and the mall and $1.8 million for the former Sears department store.

Burlington Township has designated the 360 acres as an area in need of redevelopment, and is waiting for the redevelopment plan to appear before the township planning board, Mayor Brian Carlin said Thursday.

The firms are partnering to redevelop the mall and the surrounding area with retail, restaurants, 400 to 500 housing units and several large warehouses.

The land targeted by the developers begins at Interstate 295, stretches along Route 541 — its southern boundary — crosses Bromley Boulevard and continues behind the Towne Crossing Shopping Center, and connects with the warehouse tract.