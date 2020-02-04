The green book containing the "Code of the Township of Antrim" is stuffed with stray pages and notes concerning changes that have been made over the years.

The e-code on the township website is not user friendly when it comes to finding the most up-to-date rules and regulations.

"It's hard enough for us to keep up with ... there is a lot of wrong information," said Sylvia House, township zoning and code enforcement officer, explaining it is difficult for residents, people new to the area, surveyors, engineers and developers to find accurate information.

The township is preparing to remedy the situation by codifying — or publishing — the updated code.

"It will be a whole new publishing of the code, then the goal is to update it regularly," House said.

Last week, House presented supervisors with a list of ordinance changes that need to be approved to prepare for the first formal update of the code since 2008. The initial list runs from landscaping, conservation practices and woodland preservation to signs, homeowners' associations and swimming pools.

Supervisors will see more changes coming months, with the intent of starting the codification process in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Quotes will be sought from municipal publishers and House said the codification process will take the better part of a year.

Some of the changes supervisors are seeing involve land development and zoning. They will require public hearings before adoption. Other chapters just need to be advertised and then adopted.

House's list also includes topics that need to be researched and supervisors decided that should be done by the ordinance review committee — made up of Supervisors Chad Murray and Rick Baer — working with planning commission representatives and staff. These issues range from property management and property nuisances to fireworks and gambling regulations.