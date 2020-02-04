Ex-school director says he cannot find job and that School Board filed counterclaims to “bleed him financially.”

His loss at the polls has not stopped Lou Aliota from extending his nearly three-year-old lawsuit against his former colleagues on the Millcreek Township School Board and the Millcreek School District's newly retired superintendent, William Hall.

Aliota, who also filed a series of unsuccessful lawsuits against school district officials before and during his time on the School Board, is now claiming that the School Board and Hall are engaging in “abuse of process” by filing counterclaims against him in response to suit he filed in 2017 over the release of district records.

Aliota is claiming the counterclaims, which contend that Aliota defamed School Board members and Hall, are designed “to quiet and silence” him, punish him for exercising his free speech rights under the First Amendment and “figuratively bleed him financially,” according to his new lawsuit, filed in Erie County Court on Friday.

Including the original 2017 suit and the costs of defending the counterclaims, Aliota, 73, a retired pharmacist, has spent more than $100,000 on legal fees, according to the new suit, filed by lawyers Brian Pulito and Jon Beckman, of Meadville. The suit claims that the counterclaims “have damaged Aliota's professional reputation such that it has been hard or impossible for Aliota to obtain employment.”

Aliota wants a judge to award him an unspecified amount of damages and issue a judgment against Hall and the School Board members, which would likely end their counterclaims.

Also on Friday, Aliota's lawyers sued to have a judge enjoin the School Board from continuing to pay a lawyer, William Weichler, to represent the School Board and Hall in pursuing the counterclaims. In that suit, Aliota is claiming Weichler has received more than $80,000 in legal fees to represent the School Board and Hall over the counterclaims and over Aliota's underlying legal action that triggered the current litigation.

Aliota is claiming that the school district should not be allowed to fund the counterclaims because, among other things, Hall is retired and his counterclaim of defamation is “a private cause of action.” Hall retired on Jan. 17 after six years as superintendent of the 6,500-student Millcreek School District.

Weichler declined to comment.

Aliota was a school director for one four-year term, which ended in December after he lost re-election in the May primary. More than a year into his term, Aliota in April 2017 sued the School Board and Hall. Aliota sought to force the plaintiffs to release school district financial records, though district officials said they had given Aliota all the requested records, including invoices for solicitor's fees and other documents.

In response, Hall and the School Board in late 2017 filed the counterclaims against Aliota, contending defamation and wrongful use of civil proceedings — an action similar to Aliota's claim of abuse of process. Erie County Judge John Garhart, now retired, put the wrongful-use claim on hold in 2018 until Aliota's underlying suit is over, but he allowed the defamation counterclaims to continue.

Among the defamatory statements, according to court records, are Aliota accusing Hall in July 2012 of “having a disdain for citizens” and Aliota in February 2017 claiming that the board, Hall and district Solicitor Tim Sennett “violated his basic rights and obstructed his duties as a Board Director.”

Aliota's latest action over the abuse of process comes as the Millcreek School Board and Hall have sought to get the 2017 suit dismissed. They are arguing that Aliota, who sued in his capacity as a school director, lost his standing to proceed with the case when he departed the School Board due to his failed re-election bid.

Aliota's lawyers on Dec. 30 got an extension to file a response to the dismissal request, according to a court filing. It also shows the parties are to meet for mediation over the underlying 2017 case and the counterclaims.

The underlying case represents the fourth time Aliota sued in Erie County Court over access to Millcreek School District financial records. He lost the three previous cases.

In the counterclaim, Hall and the School Board criticized Aliota's use of the state Right-to-Know Law to ask for financial records. Since July 2012, according to the counterclaim, Aliota had filed 78 Right-to-Know-Law requests and sent more than 800 emails to Hall as of late 2017.

“The right-to-know requests were not rationally associated with legitimate requests for information,” Weichler, the lawyer for Hall and the School Board, wrote in connection to the counterclaims. “Rather, Mr. Aliota's intention was malicious and defamatory.”

In another legal action, Aliota in 2018 filed a private criminal complaint against Sennett, the school district's solicitor, alleging election law violations. The office of Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri disapproved the complaint, saying it lacked “prosecutorial merit,” a decision that Erie County Judge William R. Cunningham, who is now retired, and the state Superior Court upheld.

In his new legal actions, Aliota claims that Hall and the School Board have harmed him through the filing of the counterclaims. Though the new filings state that Aliota sued Hall and the School Board in 2017, the filings do not go into Aliota's other legal actions, such as the private criminal complaint.

“The purpose of the Counterclaims after they were filed,” Aliota's lawyers wrote in the new filings, “was to coerce, intimidate, pressure (and) threaten an improper result for an improper purpose. It is believed and therefore averred that the intended result of the Counterclaims is to cause Mr. Aliota pain, suffering and economic harm, all of which were accomplished.”

