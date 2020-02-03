17th Congressional District Republican candidate Sean Parnell has been included in the national GOP committee’s Young Guns program to help GOP candidates.

Sean Parnell, a 17th Congressional District Republican candidate, was recently named as part of a National Republican Congressional Committee program that helps candidates in contested races.

Although Parnell is one of three candidates in the 17th District Republican primary, his inclusion in the Young Guns program is the latest sign that the GOP establishment wants him to carry the party’s banner against U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, in the fall.

Besides this nod, Parnell has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who championed Parnell’s candidacy during a December visit to the Rochester VFW, during which Parnell was given several minutes on stage to address the crowd.

The primary election is on April 28.

“We are pleased to add another round of impressive candidates to our Young Guns program,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who claimed that the impeachment of Trump “has inspired hundreds of well-qualified candidates to run for office and put the majority well within our reach.”

Parnell joins Lisa Scheller, a 7th Congressional District candidate in the Lehigh Valley, as the other House Republican hopeful from Pennsylvania in the Young Guns program.

To qualify for the Young Guns designation, candidates must reach certain benchmarks, including fundraising. Earlier this month, Parnell’s campaign said he raised about $265,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 after only entering the race on Oct. 30.

The 17th District did not exist in 2016, but Trump would have won it by 2.5 percentage points. However, Lamb defeated then-GOP U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus 56 percent to 44 percent in the November 2018 election.

Parnell is an Army veteran, author and Fox News show guest, who lives in Cranberry Township, but not the portion that lies in the 17th District, which covers part of Cranberry, all of Beaver County and a large part of Allegheny County.

House candidates do not have to live in the districts they want to represent, but it is generally considered a liability with voters. The part of Cranberry not in the 17th District is represented by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, who, like Parnell, is a strong Trump supporter.

The other two Republicans in the GOP primary race are Brian Thomsen, an Ingram resident on active probation out of North Carolina, and Scott Timko, a commercial pilot and businessman who also lives in Cranberry. Both are also veterans.