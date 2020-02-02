Winter walking is much different than walking in the other three months. That does not mean that you shouldn't walk in the winter.

You shouldn't let cold and snowy weather keep you from walking on Presque Isle State Park, or even just around your neighborhood. We all know that walking is the simplest way to stay active because all you do is put one foot in front of the other. Most of us realize that walking improves circulation, works to prevent osteoporosis, mobility, and balance plus can help you lose those extra pounds that caught up with you over the holidays.

What people do not realize is that for most people, exercising outdoors might be safer in cooler weather than on hot, humid summer days. Our body temperatures rise as you walk, so when it's sultry outside in the spring, summer and fall, you can and often do get a double dose of heat. This may not be good and can, at times, cause serious problems for the summer runner or walker because they cannot easily regulate their body's internal temperature.

On the other hand, in late fall, winter, and early spring, you can easily control that internal temperature by simply partially opening your jacket, slowing your pace, or taking off your hat and gloves for a while. These little things can cure the heat problem instantly.

The key to walking in the winter is learning how to dress for the cold and knowing some simple facts about the weather. Some people just hang up their walking shoes as soon as winter rolls on into Erie and the Presque Isle area. They choose the easy solution to the cold by making hot chocolate, getting cozy on the couch, lighting the fireplace, and turning on the TV or some soft music.

That seems very nice, warm, and enjoyable, yet too much of that is not good or healthy for you. Instead, why not just start to get ready to get moving outside! The following are some tips to make these walks better, warmer, safer, and more fun. These tips might help you get moving outside and have fun, stay safe and keep warm when you DO walk in the winter.

Start easy and slow. You should always start slowly and give your muscles a chance to warm a little.

Bring some water. You don't only need water in the summer. Dry winter air can be dehydrating, plus you will find that you sweat even in winter.

Always walk at a slow to moderate pace. Remember, winter trails and paths may be icy when and where you least expect it.

Walk carefully. The bigger and/or faster your strides, the higher your risk of slipping and falling.

Play it safe. Think carefully every time you walk. In low-visibility and/or bad road or trail conditions, walk where there is little or no traffic. Always wear reflective gear if you are on any roads subject to automobile traffic. That is one of the reasons I always recommend walking on Presque Isle, such as on the multi-purpose trail in the winter. It is open 365 days a year and plowed from the beginning of the park to Marina Road, even in snowy conditions.

Avoid cotton. Try clothes made of a material that will keep moisture (from your sweat) away from your skin, so you will not get cold. Three brands that meet this requirement are: Nike- Dri-Fit Smartwool Apparel Under Armour. Other less expensive brands are available, but make sure you buy lightweight material that is silk or well-made polyester. For my money, I would pay a bit more and get quality because it will, in the long run, be more serviceable.

Wear three layers, if possible. It is always better to have too much on because you can peel it off and/or put it back on when you need to.

Protect your skin and eyes. It may be winter; however, the sun plus its reflection off the snow will give both your skin and eyes fits. Wear sunglasses and use sunscreen on unprotected parts of your skin like your face. Sunburn from snow reflections is excruciating, and you never realize you are getting it.

Wear gloves, a hat, and a neck gaiter. Your head releases more heat than any other part of your body, so keeping it warm and covered is ultra-important. Gloves are essential so that your hands and fingers are warm and toasty. Some people prefer mittens because they do a better job on the warmth side. Many people believe ski gloves are the best for this area. A neck gaiter is a muff designed to keep your neck warm, and they are now becoming all the rage for wintertime walkers and runners. A neck gaiter is very worthwhile and runs from about $10 clear up to $75 if you happen to be a fashion-oriented person.

Try lightweight hiking boots and/r removable ice cleats. All of these give you better traction on slippery surfaces. Please stay away from bulky boots because they will not work well for walking. I have found heel cleats work quite well on the peninsula.

Wear good socks, but do not layer them. If you layer socks, you can almost count on getting a few good-looking blisters. Instead, wear thin socks designed to keep feet warm. Two good brands are Thorio Socks and Smartwool Socks. Smartwool also has some great shirts and pants that can be warm underlayer wear.

Take your cell phone. I feel that anyone walking on Presque Isle or anywhere else should always carry their cell phone for safety purposes because you never know when you might need to use it.

Consider a well-stocked fanny pack. It is a good idea to take the following items: tissues, lip balm, sunscreen, sunglasses, your water, a small amount of cash, and a small digital camera. Make sure you always carry ID for safety reasons and not just in winter but all year long.

Before you walk, be aware of the wind conditions. Wind conditions have a large effect on the chill factor you will encounter as you walk. The wind speed tends to make a temperature feel much colder than the thermometer reads. The following graph shows those differences:

Wind Temperature Drop

10 mph = 15 Degrees

15 mph = 20 Degrees

20 mph = 25 Degrees

30 mph = 35 Degrees

An important fact to remember when you walk on colder days on Presque Isle and when the wind is blowing more than 10 mph, walking on the bayside of the park when there is a west or north wind will be better protected from the cold and the wind. When the wind is out of the east or south, the lakeside of the park is better protected than the bayside. Check this out before you start your walk. In a cold and blustery day, this can make a big difference in your comfort level.

Get out and start winter walking, and you will find that it is great!

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is the author of nine books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station. He is pastchairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.