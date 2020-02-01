More daylight, mild temperatures activate some non-migratory birds.

Two factors that stimulate our resident, or non-migratory birds, to begin courtship and breeding are lengthening of daylight hours and warming temperatures. Great horned owls are one of the first species that begin nesting. They are already paired and setting up nesting territories. Black-capped chickadees, in response to the lengthening of daylight hours and rising temperatures, are now singing their two-note call, a descending “feebee.“ Even spring peepers have awakened from their winter slumber on those warm days in the past couple of weeks to serenade their mates.

– Jerry McWilliams