A Franklin Township woman who teaches at Pittsburgh Technical College has been named a distinguished faculty award winner by a national organization.

Tracie Brady, who teaches in PTC’s School of Business, is the 2020 recipient of the Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Recognition Award from the American Association of Community Colleges, the college announced in a statement.

“To be recognized on a national level is truly an honor,” Brady, a Lancaster native who earned a bachelor’s degree from La Roche University in McCandless Township before receiving a master’s from Robert Morris University, said in the statement. She is currently in an online program working on a doctorate in business administration.

“Teaching is not just an occupation; for me, it’s a calling that I fulfill without hesitation,” she said. “I believe I get more from my students than I can ever give to them, and I’m continuously seeking ways to enhance their experience at PTC.”

According to the AACC’s website, the Parnell award was established “to recognize faculty members making a difference in the classroom.” Recipients, the group said, should reflect a passion for teaching, a “willingness to support students, inside and outside of the classroom,” participate on college committees and “go above and beyond” to ensure students are academically successful.

“The reward is the trust the students place in me to guide them and help them succeed in their education and ultimately as they develop their careers,” Brady said. “I get to be a teacher, friend, mentor and sometimes even a ‘mom’ for every student who walks into my class.”

PTC President and CEO Alicia Harvey-Smith said she was proud of Brady’s achievement.

“I was confident that AACC would see what I see in Tracie and PTC and salute us as a national academic model,” she said. “This is one of the highest awards nationally for faculty excellence, and Tracie will forever be noted as one of the best in higher education instruction.”

Brady is scheduled to receive her award at a reception March 29 during the AACC’s 100th annual convention at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Md., adjacent to Washington, D.C.